Keeping a Healthy Lawn Contributes to the Protection of the Environment

Taking care of the environment should become a part of our everyday routines. The future of upcoming generations depends on the importance we give to the resources we enjoy today and the actions we take to preserve them.

According to a study developed last year by the environmental organizations Sierra Club and Green Latinos, 88 percent of the Hispanic community in the United States expresses concern for the future and preservation of the environment.

Earth Month is celebrated during April, offering an opportunity not only to raise awareness, but also to take action towards protecting the world we live in. One of the ways in which we can contribute to the wellbeing of the environment is by maintaining the green areas around us alive and healthy.

The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) has partnered with the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) during April in celebration of National Lawn Care Month, to emphasize that the importance of maintaining a green lawn goes beyond aesthetics. A well-maintained lawn cleans the air contaminated by pollution, smoke and dust; considerably reduces soil erosion, preventing contaminated water runoff; and prevents illnesses transmitted by insects like ticks and mosquitoes.

According to the NALP there are several ways of taking care of the lawn to enjoy a green area at home, while also contributing to the wellbeing of our planet.

Irrigation

Maintaining the lawn and garden at home is a practice that represents one of the biggest water expenditures. As opposed to what a lot a people think, instead of watering the lawn on a daily basis, the best way to maintain grass nurtured and prevent water waste is to irrigate it every three days. Another smart choice that can help to save water is installing an irrigation system with sensors that water green spaces only when climate conditions require it.

Appropriate Use of Fertilizers

Fertilizers nurture lawns and plants to keep them healthy. However, a lot of times the chemicals contained in fertilizers can be dangerous and represent a threat to the health of children and pets. The best alternative is to utilize organic fertilizers, taking into consideration the seasons and temperature changes to apply the product.

Mowing

While mowing the lawn, it is important to know that its height should be kept at two to three inches and that it is more beneficial to do so in the morning as opposed to the afternoon. Another way of nurturing the grass is by not removing grass clippings after mowing for the soil to absorb the organic material that they provide to keep the lawn green.

Learn more about the different lawn care practices following the hashtag #LawnCareMonth.