Keeping a Healthy Lawn Contributes to the Protection of the Environment
Taking care of the environment should become a part of our everyday routines. The future of upcoming generations depends on the importance we give to the resources we enjoy today and the actions we take to preserve them.
According to a study developed last year by the environmental organizations Sierra Club and Green Latinos, 88 percent of the Hispanic community in the United States expresses concern for the future and preservation of the environment.
Earth Month is celebrated during April, offering an opportunity not only to raise awareness, but also to take action towards protecting the world we live in. One of the ways in which we can contribute to the wellbeing of the environment is by maintaining the green areas around us alive and healthy.
The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) has partnered with the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) during April in celebration of National Lawn Care Month, to emphasize that the importance of maintaining a green lawn goes beyond aesthetics. A well-maintained lawn cleans the air contaminated by pollution, smoke and dust; considerably reduces soil erosion, preventing contaminated water runoff; and prevents illnesses transmitted by insects like ticks and mosquitoes.
According to the NALP there are several ways of taking care of the lawn to enjoy a green area at home, while also contributing to the wellbeing of our planet.
Irrigation
Maintaining the lawn and garden at home is a practice that represents one of the biggest water expenditures. As opposed to what a lot a people think, instead of watering the lawn on a daily basis, the best way to maintain grass nurtured and prevent water waste is to irrigate it every three days. Another smart choice that can help to save water is installing an irrigation system with sensors that water green spaces only when climate conditions require it.
Appropriate Use of Fertilizers
Fertilizers nurture lawns and plants to keep them healthy. However, a lot of times the chemicals contained in fertilizers can be dangerous and represent a threat to the health of children and pets. The best alternative is to utilize organic fertilizers, taking into consideration the seasons and temperature changes to apply the product.
Mowing
While mowing the lawn, it is important to know that its height should be kept at two to three inches and that it is more beneficial to do so in the morning as opposed to the afternoon. Another way of nurturing the grass is by not removing grass clippings after mowing for the soil to absorb the organic material that they provide to keep the lawn green.
Learn more about the different lawn care practices following the hashtag #LawnCareMonth.
Mantener un Césped Sano Contribuye al Cuidado del Medio Ambiente
El cuidado del medio ambiente debe volverse parte de nuestra rutina diaria, ya que el futuro de las generaciones venideras depende de la importancia que le demos a los recursos de los que disfrutamos hoy en día y de las acciones que tomemos para preservarlos.
Según el estudio realizado el año pasado por las organizaciones medioambientales Sierra Club y Green Latinos, el 88 por ciento de la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos expresa una preocupación por el futuro y la preservación del medio ambiente.
Este mes de abril, el Mes de la Tierra, es una oportunidad para hacer un llamado no solo de conciencia, sino también de acción para cuidar el planeta en el que vivimos. Una de las maneras en las que podemos contribuir al cuidado del medio ambiente es manteniendo los espacios verdes a nuestro alrededor vivos y sanos.
La Asociación Nacional Hispana de Jardinería y Paisajismo (NHLA, por sus siglas en inglés) se une este mes a la Asociación Nacional de Profesionales de Jardinería y Paisajismo (NALP, por sus siglas en inglés) para celebrar el Mes Nacional del Cuidado del Césped y resaltar que la importancia de mantener un césped sano va más allá de lo estético. Un césped bien cuidado limpia el aire contaminado por la polución, el humo y el polvo; reduce considerablemente la posibilidad de erosión del suelo, evitando inundaciones de aguas contaminadas; y previene enfermedades transmitidas por insectos como garrapatas o mosquitos.
Según la NALP, existen varias maneras de cuidar el césped y mantener un área verde sana en casa, de la cual se pueda sacar provecho, velando al mismo tiempo por el cuidado de nuestro planeta.
Cómo Regar el Césped
Mantener los jardines y el césped es una de las prácticas que representa un mayor gasto de agua. Por eso es ideal regar el césped en casa cada tres días con cantidades reducidas de agua. De esta manera, las raíces del césped se nutren sin ahogarse, ahorrando así una cantidad considerable de este recurso. También existen sistemas de irrigación con sensores que riegan los espacios verdes solo cuando las condiciones del ambiente lo requieren.
Uso Adecuado de Fertilizantes
Los fertilizantes nutren las plantas y la grama para mantenerlas saludables. Sin embargo, muchas veces los químicos utilizados en estos productos pueden ser dañinos y peligrosos para los niños, las mascotas y demás animales que viven en áreas verdes. Por eso, la mejor alternativa es utilizar fertilizantes orgánicos, teniendo en cuenta las estaciones del año y los cambios de temperatura al momento de su aplicación.
Cómo Recortar el Césped
Al cortar el césped es importante no remover más de un tercio del nivel en el que se encuentra, dejándolo a una altura de más o menos 2 o 3 pulgadas, teniendo en cuenta que es más beneficioso hacerlo en la mañana y no en la tarde. Luego de cortar el césped es recomendable no recoger los recortes del mismo, pues estos aportan nutrientes y material orgánico a la tierra.
Aprende más acerca de los diferentes cuidados del césped siguiendo el hashtag #LawnCareMonth.