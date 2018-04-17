Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for Music

It was announced on Monday that rap artist Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music, marking the first time a non-classical or jazz artist wins the coveted prize.

Lamar won for his last album, “DAMN”, which was released last year and achieved critical acclaim. It was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards. It currently holds a 95 out of 100 score on Metacritic, with a perfect score from prestigious music publications such as Record Collector, NOW Magazine and The Quietus. Rolling Stone gave it a 90 out of 100.

The Pulitzer Prizes described it as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

It was announced last month that a cultural biography about the rapper is currently in the works. Bandcamp senior editor and Pitchfork contributor Marcus J. Moore is writing the work, titled: “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America”.

This marks the latest development in a string of important cultural achievements by African American artists over the last couple of months. “Black Panther”, a movie featuring a predominantly black cast broke box office records, Beyoncé delivered a powerful and much talked-about performance in Coachella last weekend, and now Lamar has won the Pulitzer.

The Pulitzer Prizes made the announcement through their Twitter account, congratulating Kendrick Lamar and Interscope for the award.