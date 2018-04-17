Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for Music

It was announced on Monday that rap artist Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music, marking the first time a non-classical or jazz artist wins the coveted prize.
Lamar won for his last album, “DAMN”, which was released last year and achieved critical acclaim. It was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards. It currently holds a 95 out of 100 score on Metacritic, with a perfect score from prestigious music publications such as Record Collector, NOW Magazine and The Quietus. Rolling Stone gave it a 90 out of 100.
The Pulitzer Prizes described it as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”
It was announced last month that a cultural biography about the rapper is currently in the works. Bandcamp senior editor and Pitchfork contributor Marcus J. Moore is writing the work, titled: “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America”.
This marks the latest development in a string of important cultural achievements by African American artists over the last couple of months. “Black Panther”, a movie featuring a predominantly black cast broke box office records, Beyoncé delivered a powerful and much talked-about performance in Coachella last weekend, and now Lamar has won the Pulitzer.
The Pulitzer Prizes made the announcement through their Twitter account, congratulating Kendrick Lamar and Interscope for the award.
Kendrick Lamar gana Premio Pulitzer de Música
Se anunció el lunes que el artista de rap Kendrick Lamar fue galardonado con el Premio Pulitzer de Música, marcando la primera vez que un artista no clásico o de jazz gana el codiciado premio.
Lamar ganó por su último álbum, “DAMN”, que fue lanzado el año pasado y logró la aclamación de la crítica. Fue nominado para Álbum del año y ganó Mejor álbum de rap en los premios Grammy 2018. Actualmente tiene un puntaje 95 de 100 en Metacritic, con un puntaje perfecto por parte de prestigiosas publicaciones musicales como Record Collector, NOW Magazine y The Quietus. Rolling Stone le dio 90 de 100.
Los Premios Pulitzer lo describieron como “una colección de canciones virtuosas unificadas por su autenticidad vernácula y dinamismo rítmico que ofrece viñetas que capturan la complejidad de la vida afroamericana moderna”.
El mes pasado se anunció que actualmente se está preparando una biografía cultural sobre el rapero. El editor principal de Bandcamp y colaborador de Pitchfork, Marcus J. Moore, está escribiendo el trabajo titulado: “El efecto mariposa: cómo Kendrick Lamar encendió el alma de la América negra”.
Este es el último desarrollo en una serie de importantes logros culturales por parte de artistas afroamericanos a lo largo de los últimos meses. “Pantera Negra”, una película con un reparto predominantemente afroamericano ha roto récords en taquilla, Beyoncé ofreció una poderosa y muy comentada presentación en Coachella el fin de semana pasado, y ahora Lamar ha ganado el Pulitzer.
Los Premios Pulitzer hicieron el anuncio a través de su cuenta de Twitter, felicitando a Kendrick Lamar e Interscope por el premio.