Krewson wins Democratic mayoral primary, and could be the first woman in the city’s history to hold the office

ST. LOUIS, MARCH 8. Alderman Lyda Krewson won a crowded Democratic mayoral primary fight Tuesday night, making her the front-runner to become the city’s 46th mayor in next month’s general election. Krewson held off city Treasurer Tishaura Jones by just 888 votes.

Krewson will face off against Republican Andrew Jones in the April 4 general election. Jones won his party’s primary, bringing in 62 percent of the vote.

A victory next month would make Krewson the first woman in the city’s history to hold the office.

“Neighborhood safety is priority [number] one. Will engage in a better protected, better equipped police force.

We’ll focus on planning, job opportunities, and hope for every single one of us – black, white, gay straight, rich poor. All of us”. Said Krewson in her victory speech.