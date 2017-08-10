Krispy Kreme Creates Solar Eclipse-Themed Doughnut

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is taking its flavors to new heights to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse.
On Monday, Aug. 21, the Winston-Salem-based company will be switching its original glaze to chocolate.
Customers can get an “early taste” of the eclipse-themed doughnut during “Hot Light” hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. The “band of totality” (the shadow of the moon as it completely covers the sun) is only 70 miles wide and is far west of the Piedmont Triad.
You can find the nearest Krispy Kreme location here.
Krispy Kreme crea dona con tema del eclipse solar
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Krispy Kreme está llevando sus sabores a nuevas alturas para celebrar el próximo eclipse solar.
El lunes, 21 de agosto, la compañía con sede en Winston-Salem cambiará su glaseado original por uno de chocolate.
Los clientes pueden probar este nuevo sabor de la dona con tema del eclipse durante las horas de “Mayor venta” el 19 y 20 de agosto.
El 21 de agosto será la primera vez en 99 años que la trayectoria de un eclipse solar total cubra todos los Estados Unidos. La “banda de la totalidad” (la sombra de la luna que cubre completamente el sol) tendrá sólo 70 millas de ancho y estará muy al oeste de la Tríada de Piamonte.
Aquí puede encontrar la ubicación de Krispy Kreme más más cercana a usted.