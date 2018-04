La Michoacana: the case of a unique brand

If you’ve had ice cream, or rather a “nieve”, in Mexico or in Mexican-American communities in the United States, chances are you’re familiar with the name “La Michoacana”. The brand is synonym with ice popsicles, ice cream and “aguas frescas” (cool naturally flavored water). And if you have tried one of its products, you’ve probably wondered where the name comes from, and why so many of these shops seem to pop up across Mexico –from Tijuana to Mérida– as well as in some cities in the United States.

The name refers to the state of Michoacán, on the Mexican Pacific Coast. According to a management article on the website of the University of Pennsylvania, there are a number of different stories of how the name came to be. One version states that in the 1960s, an ice cream maker from Tocumbo, Michoacán “worked in the United States and then returned home where he used his savings to launch an ice cream and ‘paleta’-making business.” “Paleta” refers to “a frozen fruit bar on a stick that comes in such flavors as spicy pineapple, cheese, and mango with chili,” the signature product of “La Michoacana”. Another version says that “in 1932 (or 1942), Agustín Andrade and Ignacio Alcazar, also natives of Tocumbo, moved to Mexico City, where they worked at a ‘paletería’ and subsequently launched their own store. They then brought the business model back to Michoacán, where it was emulated by other entrepreneurs.”

As a kid, these shops were a mystery to me. Wherever I traveled to in Mexico, there was always a “La Michoacana”, but the franchise seemed different from others I knew, such as convenience stores or restaurants: some sold nachos and popcorn, others didn’t. Some prepared milkshakes, others didn’t. And none of them seemed to have the same logo, as it always was slightly different in both color and design. In fact, “La Michoacana” is a unique branding case as the “paleterías” do not belong to any single franchise, but constitute an informal chain. And the logo and product selection are not the only things that vary from store to store; also the store layout and decoration are often different. The “La Michoacana” stores do not have a centralized management and the name has proved incredibly difficult to trademark, due to the brand’s popularity. For ice cream entrepreneurs, this has meant the chance to name their stores “La Michoacana” and immediately tap into the market with a recognized brand and zero expenses on advertising.

There is however a version of the name and logo that are trademarked. Alejandro Andrade, director general of La Tocumbita, S. A., a company based in Tocumbo, Michoacán, managed to trademark the name “Paleterías La Michoacana” and a version of the logo with the predominately accepted imagery: “an indigenous girl dressed in typical garb holding an ice cream cone with the words ‘La Michoacana – Es Natural’ (La Michoacana – It’s Natural).” Nonetheless, such trademark is difficult to protect due to the many variations in both name and logo across the board. This is one of the reasons that have made “La Michoacana” thrive in the United States, as well, for over two decades now: a strong brand with big selling power and market share, but with all the flexibility of a decentralized regulating system.

“La Michoacana” represents the quintessential neighborhood ice cream shop. The one children go to after soccer practice and young lovers go to spend the afternoon. Few things are as relatable for all Mexicans and Mexican-Americans as having tasted one of La Michoacana’s delicacies.