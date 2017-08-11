Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health Debuts in St. Louis

A $3 million federal investment will help children exposed to physical and emotional trauma

ST. LOUIS, MO – Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri joined St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson; Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer; People’s Health Centers CEO Dwayne Butler and hundreds of neighborhood residents to dedicate the new Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health in North St. Louis. The new $6.5 million comprehensive behavioral health center for young people is located just blocks away from Congressman Clay’s childhood home. It was made possible by a $3 million federal investment in community healthcare.

In his remarks at the dedication ceremony this past Saturday (7.15.17) the Congressman said, in-part:

“Having this new facility named for me is truly one of the highest honors I have ever received as a public servant. But I have to tell you the truth…This building is not about me.

It’s about the children and families who will be treated here.

You see, we have a problem across this country and especially in this community…

Too many young people experience both physical and emotional trauma at an early age. And that trauma leaves deep wounds, not just for the kids, but for their families too.

If we don’t intervene to heal those children at the earliest possible opportunity…the consequences, both for them and for our community…are devastating.

And almost every day…we see the tragic results of those untreated wounds on our streets.

Lately, you’ve heard a lot about fighting crime in St. Louis.

There have been proposals for more police, more cameras, more community-based engagement, more training…and all of that is needed.

But let me tell you the plain truth…

Unless we commit ourselves as a nation and as a community to dealing directly with the roots of crime and violence at the family and neighborhood levels…we will never succeed in making our streets safe.

We can’t police our way out of this problem.

But we can reach out to young people who are victims of toxic stress and give them a healing place where they can come with their families without judgement…

Without any stigma…and receive the comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare that this exceptional facility will provide…not just with great skill…but with love.

Our young people need to feel the loving professional care of people just like them…who believe that they are worth saving; that their lives really do matter, and that their futures are worth fighting for.

That’s what the Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health is all about.

I was able to work with former Mayor Francis Slay to provide $3 million federal dollars to make this building a reality…and I’m proud of that.”