Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health Debuts in St. Louis
A $3 million federal investment will help children exposed to physical and emotional trauma
ST. LOUIS, MO – Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri joined St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson; Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer; People’s Health Centers CEO Dwayne Butler and hundreds of neighborhood residents to dedicate the new Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health in North St. Louis. The new $6.5 million comprehensive behavioral health center for young people is located just blocks away from Congressman Clay’s childhood home. It was made possible by a $3 million federal investment in community healthcare.
In his remarks at the dedication ceremony this past Saturday (7.15.17) the Congressman said, in-part:
“Having this new facility named for me is truly one of the highest honors I have ever received as a public servant. But I have to tell you the truth…This building is not about me.
It’s about the children and families who will be treated here.
You see, we have a problem across this country and especially in this community…
Too many young people experience both physical and emotional trauma at an early age. And that trauma leaves deep wounds, not just for the kids, but for their families too.
If we don’t intervene to heal those children at the earliest possible opportunity…the consequences, both for them and for our community…are devastating.
And almost every day…we see the tragic results of those untreated wounds on our streets.
Lately, you’ve heard a lot about fighting crime in St. Louis.
There have been proposals for more police, more cameras, more community-based engagement, more training…and all of that is needed.
But let me tell you the plain truth…
Unless we commit ourselves as a nation and as a community to dealing directly with the roots of crime and violence at the family and neighborhood levels…we will never succeed in making our streets safe.
We can’t police our way out of this problem.
But we can reach out to young people who are victims of toxic stress and give them a healing place where they can come with their families without judgement…
Without any stigma…and receive the comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare that this exceptional facility will provide…not just with great skill…but with love.
Our young people need to feel the loving professional care of people just like them…who believe that they are worth saving; that their lives really do matter, and that their futures are worth fighting for.
That’s what the Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health is all about.
I was able to work with former Mayor Francis Slay to provide $3 million federal dollars to make this building a reality…and I’m proud of that.”
Se Inaugura El Centro de Salud de Niños por el Congresista Lacy Clay
Inversión federal de $ 3 millones ayudará a los niños expuestos a trauma físico y emocional
ST. LOUIS, MO – Congresista Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri se unió al alcalde de St. Louis Lyda Krewson; Director del Departamento de Salud Mental de Missouri Mark Stringer; People’s Health Centers CEO Dwayne Butler y cientos de residentes del barrio para dedicar el nuevo Lacy Clay Centro para la Salud Infantil en el norte de St. Louis. El nuevo centro de salud conductual integral de $ 6,5 millones para jóvenes está ubicado a sólo cuadras de la casa de la infancia del congresista Clay. Fue posible gracias a una inversión federal de $ 3 millones en asistencia sanitaria comunitaria.
En su discurso en la ceremonia de dedicación el pasado sábado (7.15.17), el congresista dijo, en parte:
“Tener esta nueva instalación llamada por mí es realmente uno de los más altos honores que he recibido como servidor público. Pero tengo que decirte la verdad … Este edificio no es sobre mí.
Se trata de los niños y las familias que serán tratados aquí.
Usted ve, tenemos un problema en todo este país y especialmente en esta comunidad …
Demasiados jóvenes experimentan trauma físico y emocional a una edad temprana. Y ese trauma deja heridas profundas, no sólo para los niños, sino también para sus familias.
Si no intervemos para sanar a esos niños lo más pronto posible … las consecuencias, tanto para ellos como para nuestra comunidad … son devastadoras.
Y casi todos los días … vemos los trágicos resultados de las heridas no tratadas en nuestras calles.
Últimamente, usted ha oído hablar mucho de la lucha contra el crimen en St. Louis.
Se han propuesto más policías, más cámaras, más participación comunitaria, más capacitación … y todo eso es necesario.
Pero déjame decirte la pura verdad …
A menos que nos comprometamos como nación y como comunidad a tratar directamente con las raíces del crimen y la violencia en los niveles de la familia y del vecindario … nunca tendremos éxito en hacer nuestras calles seguras.
No podemos controlar nuestra salida de este problema.
Pero podemos llegar a los jóvenes que son víctimas de estrés tóxico y darles un lugar de curación donde pueden venir con sus familias sin juicio …
Sin ningún estigma … y recibir la atención médica integral y conductual que esta instalación excepcional proporcionará … no sólo con gran habilidad … pero con amor.
Nuestros jóvenes necesitan sentir el amoroso cuidado profesional de personas como ellos … que creen que vale la pena ahorrar; Que sus vidas realmente importan, y que su futuro vale la pena luchar.
Eso es lo que se trata el Centro de Arcilla Lacy para la Salud Infantil.
Pude trabajar con el ex alcalde Francis Slay para proporcionar $ 3 millones de dólares federales para hacer realidad este edificio … y estoy orgulloso de eso “.