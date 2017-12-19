Lambert website goes down for a few hours

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport website stopped working during the early hours of Monday morning, apparently due to unusual traffic of users wanting to check the status of their flights after the blackout at the Atlanta airport, which left the busiest airport in the world without power during 12 hours.

Around 1,200 flights were canceled yesterday in Atlanta, where thousands of passengers were trapped for several hours at gates or in the planes themselves, waiting to be disembarked. The blackout was caused by a fire in an underground electrical installation.

The journey was captured by hundreds of users through tweets and videos shared on social media, in which the airport’s administration was criticized due to the litle guidance provided.

In St. Louis, three flights were canceled on Monday morning, but, fortunately, the site was back online by 7:30 a.m., as reported by KSDK.