Lambert website goes down for a few hours

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport website stopped working during the early hours of Monday morning, apparently due to unusual traffic of users wanting to check the status of their flights after the blackout at the Atlanta airport, which left the busiest airport in the world without power during 12 hours.
Around 1,200 flights were canceled yesterday in Atlanta, where thousands of passengers were trapped for several hours at gates or in the planes themselves, waiting to be disembarked. The blackout was caused by a fire in an underground electrical installation.
The journey was captured by hundreds of users through tweets and videos shared on social media, in which the airport’s administration was criticized due to the litle guidance provided.
In St. Louis, three flights were canceled on Monday morning, but, fortunately, the site was back online by 7:30 a.m., as reported by KSDK.
Sitio web de Lambert se cae unas horas
El sitio web del St. Louis Lambert International Airport dejó de funcionar durante las primeras horas de la mañana de este lunes, al parecer debido a un tráfico inusual de usuarios queriendo checar el estado de sus vuelos, después del apagón en el aeropuerto de Atlanta, el cual dejó durante 12 horas sin energía eléctrica al aeropuerto más transitado del mundo, Hartsfield.
Alrededor de 1,200 vuelos fueron cancelados el día de ayer en Atlanta, donde miles de pasajeros se vieron atrapados varias horas en las salas de espera o en los mismos aviones, esperando a ser desembarcados. El apagón fue causado por un incendio en una instalación eléctrica subterránea.
La odisea fue capturada por cientos de usuarios a través de tweets y videos compartidos en redes sociales, en los cuales también fue criticada la administración del aeropuerto, debido a la poca orientación provista.
En St. Louis, tres vuelos fueron cancelados la mañana del lunes, pero, afortunadamente, el sitio volvió a estar en línea para las 7:30 a.m., según lo reportado por KSDK.