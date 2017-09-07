Latino Legislators Outraged Over DACA Termination

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2017 – The National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators (NHCSL), which represents the interests of over 400 state legislators from both parties in state legislatures across the country, expressed outrage over the Administration’s determination to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has helped over 800,000 “Dreamers” to remain in this country and contribute to its success.
“The members of NHCSL are outraged that this Administration decided to terminate a program that allowed people who were brought to this country as children to go to school, have a job, and boost our economy to be able to stay without fear of deportation. The fear and anxiety that this decision will cause to immigrant communities – many of whom have US citizen relatives – is contrary to the values this country was founded upon. Congress should not wait until the end of the six-month phase out period to act. Every day that passes is one more day of chaos, of workplace uncertainty for employees and employers. Therefore, Congress should fast-track the Dream Act now. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust that DACAmented residents put on America’s government,” NHCSL President, Representative Ángel Cruz (PA), said.
NHCSL Secretary, Representative Ángela Romero (UT), said: “After the election, President Trump said that ‘Dreamers’ ‘should not be very worried’ and that he would deal with DACA with a ‘big heart.’ Today the president decided to take the opposite approach. Sending back to the shadows close to 1 million people that trusted the government, played by the rules, pay their taxes and contribute to our society shows nothing but cruelty and misplaced priorities. ‘Dreamers’ know no other country and were brought here through no fault of their own and are American in everything but a piece of paper. The chaos this action will sow in our community once again highlights the need for comprehensive immigration reform that will solve this problem once and for all.”
According to the Migration Policy Institute, 1.93 million individuals were DACA eligible in 2016. Furthermore, 72.7% of DACA recipients reported having an American citizen spouse, child or sibling (“2017 National DACA Study” conducted by University of California, San Diego associate professor Tom K. Wong).
“DACA beneficiaries serve in our military, attend our universities and are an integral part of our communities. These individuals know no other country than the one they love and have been living in through almost their entire lives. To end this program and subject productive and law-abiding members of our families to deportation is not just cruel but non-sensical. Ripping families apart, taking some our best and brightest from our workforce, and sending them to countries they have never known is not greatness, despite what any campaign slogan may imply. It is high time for Congress to right this wrong and ensure a pathway to citizenship for hardworking undocumented immigrants that help make our country great,” Senator Richard Martínez (NM), Chair of NHCSL’s Immigration, Human & Civil Rights Task Force, said.
Representative César Chávez (AZ) said that “at the age of three, my parents made the sacrifice to bring me to this nation in search of a greater future. Had it not been for the opportunities afforded to us, I would not be where I am standing today. 800,000 individuals share the same story. However, their future is being held at the mercy of a political agenda. Now more than ever, we urge Congress for a permanent fix to this situation.”
“DHS and Justice have shown so little foresight or awareness of the consequences of their rushed end to DACA that when asked by NHCSL on an official conference call what would happen to the unemployment insurance benefits contributed by the hundreds of thousands of employees they were about to put on the street, what was heard was a deafening silence and a meek referral to the Department of Labor on a question that is clearly legal in nature,” NHCSL Executive Director Kenneth Romero-Cruz said.
Legisladores latinos indignados con eliminación de DACA
WASHINGTON, 5 de septiembre de 2017 – El Caucus Nacional de Legisladores Estatales Hispanos (NHCSL, por sus siglas en inglés), que representa los intereses de sobre 400 legisladores estatales de ambos partidos en legislaturas estatales alrededor del país, expresó su indignación hoy luego que la Administración decidiera eliminar el programa “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals”, o DACA por sus siglas en inglés. DACA ha ayudado a más de 800,000 “Dreamers” a permanecer en este país y contribuir a que sea exitoso.
“Los miembros de NHCSL estamos indignados de que esta Administración haya decidido terminar un programa que ha permitido que personas que fueron traídas a este país de niños puedan ir a la escuela, tener un empleo e impulsar nuestra economía y puedan quedarse aquí sin miedo a ser deportados. El miedo y la ansiedad que esta decisión le va a infligir a las comunidades inmigrantes – muchos de los cuales tienen familiares que son ciudadanos de los Estados Unidos – es contrario a los valores sobre los cuales se fundó este país. El Congreso no debiera esperar hasta el final del período de seis meses que tardará la terminación del programa para actuar. Cada día que pasa es un día más de caos y de incertidumbre laboral para patronos y empleados. Por lo tanto, el Congreso debería aprobar el Proyecto de Ley ‘DREAM’ por vía rápida. Cualquier cosa menos sería una traición a la confianza que los residentes DACAmentados depositaron en el gobierno estadounidense”, dijo el Presidente de NHCSL, el Representante Ángel Cruz (PA).
La Secretaria de NHCSL, la Representante Ángela Romero (UT), dijo: “Luego de las elecciones, el Presidente Trump dijo que los ‘Dreamers’ ‘no deberían preocuparse demasiado’ y que él atendería el asunto de DACA con un ‘gran corazón’. Hoy el Presidente ha decidido tomar el camino contrario. Devolver a las sombras a casi un millón de personas que confiaron en el gobierno, jugaron por las reglas, pagan sus impuestos y contribuyen a nuestra sociedad demuestra nada menos que crueldad y una falta de prioridades. Los ‘Dreamers’ no conocen a ningún otro país y no fue su culpa que fueran traídos aquí de pequeños. Ellos son estadounidenses en todos los sentidos excepto por un pedazo de papel. El caos que esta acción va a provocar en nuestras comunidades vuelve a demostrar la necesidad de una reforma migratoria integral que resuelva este problema de una vez y por todas”.
De acuerdo al Migration Policy Institute, 1.93 millones de personas fueron elegibles para DACA en 2016. Por otro lado, 72.7% de los beneficiarios actuales de DACA reportaron tener un espos@, niñ@ o herman@ que es ciudadano de estadounidense (“Estudio Nacional de DACA de 2017“, llevado a cabo por el profesor asociado de la Universidad de California en San Diego, Tom K. Wong).
“Los beneficiarios de DACA sirven en nuestras fuerzas armadas, estudian en nuestras universidades y son una parte integral de nuestras comunidades. Estos individuos no conocen a ningún otro país que no sea al que aman y en el que llevan viviendo a través de prácticamente todas sus vidas. Eliminar este programa y exponer a miembros productivos de nuestras familias que siguen las leyes a la deportación es cruel y no tiene sentido. Desgarrar familias, sacar nuestros mejores y más talentosos jóvenes de nuestra fuerza laboral y enviarlos a países que ellos nunca han conocido no es grandeza, a pesar de lo que pueda decir un lema político. Ya es hora de que el Congreso corrija este error y asegure un camino a la ciudadanía para los inmigrantes indocumentados que trabajan duro y hacen que nuestro país sea lo que es hoy día”, dijo el Senador Richard Martínez (NM), Presidente del Grupo de Trabajo de Inmigración, Derechos Humanos y Civiles de NHCSL.
El Representante César Chávez (AZ) dijo que “cuando tenía tres años, mis padres hicieron el sacrificio de traerme a esta nación en busca de un mejor futuro. Si no hubiera sido por las oportunidades que tuvimos, yo no estaría donde estoy hoy. 800,000 personas tienen la misma historia. Sin embargo, su futuro está a la merced de una agenda política. Ahora más que nunca le pedimos al Congreso que arregle esta situación permanentemente”.
“Los Departamentos de Seguridad Interna (‘Homeland Security’) y Justicia han demostrado tan poca visión y entendimiento de las consecuencias de su ajorado fin a DACA que cuando fueron preguntados por NHCSL en una conferencia telefónica oficial sobre qué pasaría con el seguro de desempleo que pagaron cientos de miles de empleados que ahora van a echar a la calle, lo que escuchamos fue un silencio ensordecedor y un mero referido al Departamento del Trabajo sobre lo que claramente es una pregunta de naturaleza legal”, dijo el Director Ejecutivo de NHCSL Kenneth Romero-Cruz.
