“Latinos and baseball”: connecting communities in Kansas City

The Consulate of Mexico commemorates Cinco de Mayo in Kansas City with an exhibit of renowned Latino baseball players

Starting May 5, 2017 the Cultural Center of the Consulate will host the exhibit “Latinos & baseball: connecting communities in Kansas City”. It will feature photos, videos and memorabilia from the Midwest Regional Mexican-American Baseball and Fast Pitch Softball Leagues, as well as artifacts from the personal collections of major league players Diego Seguí and Mike Torrez.

The items showcased to the public are part of on-going collecting events presented by the Kansas City Museum, a partner organization for “Latinos and Baseball: In the Barrios and the Big Leagues”, a multiyear collecting initiative launched by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The exhibit will commemorate both Cinco de Mayo and the baseball tradition in Kansas City, highlighting the historic social, economic and cultural contributions of generations of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans to this region of the American Heartland.

“Latinos and baseball…” will remain open to the public until May 31st, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at 1617 Baltimore Avenue, KCMO 64108.