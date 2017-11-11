Law Enforcement Leaders, Veterans Urge Quick Solution for Dreamers

Washington, D.C. — As Americans gather this weekend to honor our nation’s veterans, momentum is building for a legislative solution that addresses Dreamers.
This week, law enforcement leaders, veterans, members of Congress and other leaders participated in a host of events to underscore the importance of Dreamers and other immigrants to our nation’s public safety and national security.
Following an October letter they and 58 other law enforcement leaders signed supporting a bipartisan legislative solution for Dreamers, the chiefs of the Cedar Rapids and Houston police departments penned op-eds emphasizing the need for a legislative solution that allows Dreamers to feel fully integrated in their communities and continue cooperating with law enforcement, ensuring public safety for all.
Meanwhile, military recruits with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and veterans participated in a press call, Hill briefing and congressional office visits in conjunction with the release of a new report, “For Love of Country: New Americans Serving in Our Armed Forces.”
Among other speakers at the briefing, Rep. Jeff Denham (R-California) discussed immigrants’ motivation to serve and the increasing importance of immigrants’ service to our military readiness. “There’s no greater way to show your patriotism to this country than being willing to put your life on the line,” he said.
Advocates from Alaska to Virginia — eight states in all — participated in meetings with Republican congressional offices to stress the urgency of a legislative solution for Dreamers.
“When I was deployed in the Middle East, I served alongside immigrants and their children, and I know first-hand that they put America first,” wrote U.S. Navy Veteran Kabir Sehgal in an op-ed this morning. And, Robert Gates, Secretary of Defense for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, wrote in the New York Times, “We need legislation that will provide a pathway to citizenship for those immigrants who, among other attributes, are serving or have served in the military, whether they are in America legally or were brought here illegally as children. That kind of policy will help the military recruit new service members and improve readiness.”
“To keep America secure in a dangerous world, immigrants ready and willing to enlist are needed more than ever. And legislation to offer Dreamers that opportunity is well within Congress’ grasp,” wrote Ali Noorani, Executive Director of the National Immigration Forum in an op-ed this morning. “On this Veterans Day, let’s also think about the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have served for the love of their new country.”
Líderes del orden público y veteranos instan solución rápida para Dreamers
Washington, D.C. – Mientras los estadounidenses se reúnen este fin de semana para honrar a los veteranos de nuestra nación, se está construyendo un impulso para una solución legislativa que se enfoque en los Dreamers.
Esta semana, líderes de la aplicación de la ley, veteranos, miembros del Congreso y otros líderes participaron en una serie de eventos para subrayar la importancia de los Dreamers y otros inmigrantes para la seguridad pública y la seguridad nacional de nuestro país.
Después de que ellos y otros 58 líderes de la ley firmaron una carta apoyando una solución legislativa bipartidista para los Dreamers, los jefes de los departamentos de policía de Cedar Rapids y Houston escribieron artículos de opinión enfatizando la necesidad de una solución legislativa que permita a los Dreamers sentirse completamente integrados en su comunidades y continuar cooperando con la aplicación de la ley, asegurando la seguridad pública para todos.
Mientras tanto, reclutas militares con Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) y veteranos participaron en una conferencia de prensa, informes y visitas a la oficina del Congreso junto con el lanzamiento de un nuevo reporte, “Por amor al país: nuevos estadounidenses sirviendo en nuestras fuerzas armadas ”
Entre otros oradores en la reunión informativa, el representante Jeff Denham (R-California) habló sobre la motivación de los inmigrantes para prestar servicios y la creciente importancia del servicio de los inmigrantes para nuestra preparación militar. “No hay mejor manera de mostrar tu patriotismo a este país que estar dispuesto a arriesgar tu vida”, dijo.
Los defensores de Alaska a Virginia, ocho estados en total, participaron en reuniones con oficinas republicanas del Congreso para enfatizar la urgencia de una solución legislativa para los Dreamers.
“Cuando me desplegaron en el Medio Oriente, serví junto a inmigrantes y sus hijos, y sé de primera mano que ponen a Estados Unidos primero”, escribió Kabir Sehgal, veterano de la Marina de Estados Unidos. En un artículo de opinión esta mañana, Robert Gates, Secretario de Defensa de los Presidentes George W. Bush y Barack Obama, escribió en el New York Times: “Necesitamos legislación que brinde un camino hacia la ciudadanía para aquellos inmigrantes que, entre otros atributos, están prestando servicios o han prestado servicios en el ejército, ya sea que estén en Estados Unidos legalmente o que hayan sido traídos aquí ilegalmente cuando eran niños. Ese tipo de política ayudará al ejército a reclutar nuevos miembros al servicio y mejorar la preparación”.
“Para mantener a Estados Unidos a salvo en un mundo peligroso, los inmigrantes listos y dispuestos a alistarse son más necesarios que nunca. Y la legislación para ofrecer a los Dreamers esa oportunidad está dentro del alcance del Congreso”, escribió Ali Noorani, Director Ejecutivo del Foro Nacional de Inmigración en un artículo de opinión esta mañana. “En este Día de los Veteranos, pensemos también en los cientos de miles de inmigrantes que han servido por el amor a su nuevo país”.