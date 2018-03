Lawyer arrested after threatening to “shoot up the place”

John B. Gourley, 62, an assistant St. Louis counselor, was arrested on Friday after he told coworkers that he was going to his car to retrieve a .45-caliber pistol and “go postal and shoot up the place.” Police said the incident took place at around 2:25 p.m.

The office was evacuated after the alleged threat. Authorities took the proper steps to ensure the safety of everyone in the government building and did not find a gun in Gourley’s car.

Gourley was charged with making a terrorist threat and in a letter from St. Louis police chief John Belmar to employees, he said that Gourley was no longer allowed at St. Louis county property.

Gourley worked at the St. Louis County Counselor’s office as an attorney. He started working there on April 11, 2016, and according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, had a salary of $51,001.60. Gourley’s law license is in good standing with the Missouri bar.