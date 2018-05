Lawyers and judges travel to Tijuana as “caravan” migrants apply for asylum

Around 65 of the 200 people that arrived from Central America in a caravan that traveled through Mexico and found itself on the international spotlight after it was attacked by American president Donald Trump, have been allowed in at the San Ysidro crossing near Tijuana to start their asylum claim.

Several US asylum lawyers have traveled to the border to oversee the US Customs and Border Protection agency’s conduct regarding the asylum seekers while also offering assistance. The Department of Justice, headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has also sent US attorneys and immigration judges due to the increase in asylum applications.

The caravan arrived last week to Tijuana and has since had its members go to the crossing to request asylum, many of whom fled their Central American countries due to threats or political persecution. Until yesterday, only a handful had been allowed into the Border Protection Agency’s facilities due to “space constraints” as the agency had put it.

Some 70 migrants still await their turn.

The Department of Justice charged 11 possible members of the caravan with illegal entry into the US, a misdemeanor offense.

“We are sending a message worldwide: Don’t come illegally. Make your claim to enter America in the lawful way and wait your turn,” Sessions was quoted as saying.

Laura Gault, the first lawyer from the Human Rights First organization to arrive in Tijuana said that Mexican border officials allowed US attorneys “to conduct legal observations” and treat asylum seekers “with kindness”.