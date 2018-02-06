Learn more about Health Literacy Media

By Cecilia Velázquez

We interviewed some of the executives of HLM (Media for the Understanding of Health), Jesus Quiñonez is the Operations Coordinator of HLM; Candra Johnson, MPH, CHES, EDAC – Senior Graphic Designer and Catina O’Leary, PhD, LMSW – President / CEO of HLM in St. Louis Missouri.

Those who broadened the panorama on health issues and opened our eyes to information that one believes everyone handles, but it is not, the important thing for HLM is to make sure that the final client or the general public understands the medical terminology correctly, so that you can either take care of the indications of the doctors or can correctly identify symptoms that afflict you, enjoy the interview a lot and here we talk more about the services they offer.

To begin with, we should know, what is literacy or understanding of health HLM?

They are an interdisciplinary team of experts in creativity, content and usability dedicated to making health care information easier to understand and act on.

From education about kidney transplantation to making complex science accessible to everyone to community-based wellness practice, their programs put health literacy into practice. By building and operating programs that encompass the best health literacy practices, they can increase the understanding of health information in new areas.

Health literacy is the ability to use health information and services in ways that lead to positive health outcomes. When they make medical care easier for people to understand, they can make it easier for people to receive care, save money and, most importantly, save lives.

What is Health Insurance Literacy?

Health insurance is confusing. Only 1 in 25 people understand important health insurance concepts, such as deductibles, co-insurance and other costs. And what many people think they know about health insurance, is wrong.

Health insurance literacy is a set of factors that affect the ability to obtain, maintain and use health insurance. This includes the ability to find information about plans, choose the plan that is best for your financial and health situation, and understand and use the plan to obtain health care services. It is key to helping people to get the most out of their health insurance plan.

Whether it’s helping employees understand their benefits or helping clinic staff explain health insurance to patients, HLM are experts in applying health literacy strategies on health insurance issues. The team creates programs and resources to make health insurance easy for the general public to understand.

Health insurance literacy services include:

• Simple review of the language of health insurance materials

• Creation of printed materials, such as fact sheets and brochures

• Social network messages

• Tool sets

• Videos

• In-person and online trainings

• Focus group and user test

HLM helps in special cases and answers questions such as: Could you get health insurance with a special enrollment period: did you get married, did you have a baby ?, did you move ?, etc …

What is a pre-existing condition ?: a health problem you had before your health insurance began, such as cancer, asthma, depression, diabetes, pregnancy.

HLM also helps you learn about your health insurance rights:

How to keep your insurance? Pay on time (transfer, verification, phone or internet), sign up every year on time, review your new changes, check your health providers, verify that the drugs you use are covered.

For Missouri residents, visit www.covermissouri.org for a free consultation, certified Marketplace counselors and local insurance agents will help you.

If you have changes in your income, you must register them at https: /careline.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596

If you leave the state for more than 30 days, it is important that you know the consequences, so it is recommended that you dial the telephone number on your card.

HLM offers Trainings:

They believe that ideal learning occurs when people receive information they consider relevant in a fresh and interactive way. And who knows, maybe it’s even a little entertaining. That is why they created tailored training programs so that they not only meet the learning objectives, but also involve the people they are trying to reach.

The best way to discover what they can do is to contact them. They will help you discover how they can help for health literacy; in addition to:

• Best practices for verbal communication

• Best practices for written communication

• Clear design

• Cultural competence

• Health insurance literacy

• Social networks that know how to read and write about health

• Motivational interview

• Arithmetic

• Simple language

• Shared decision making

Social Media

People get more health information with more resources than ever, which is a challenge for many health organizations. To reach your audience, HLM experts meet with them to package their health information in the way that customers like it.

Their social network services are powerful and evolving. More commonly, health organizations can benefit from the development of health literacy strategy and reviews of their current social networks. But they can also help build their social networks with messages that involve people with diverse health literacy skills.

Whatever your need, HLM works to connect you directly with your audience through attractive and healthy messages.

Their social network services include:

• Strategies development

• Development of publications

• Graphic design for publications

• Review of publications

• Training on best practices

• Information analysis

Many times the public does not know special terms and HLM helps the general public to know these terms, for example: What are generic drugs? They are copies of brand-name drugs that are the same in dosage, safety, strength, quality and performance, but at a cheaper price.

HLM helps you find reliable health information online: health websites from government agencies, professional organizations and medical schools can be useful resources. They usually have web addresses that end with .gov, .edu, org.

HLM always recommends going to the ER emergency room when you need emergency care, such as: severe burns, shortness of breath, head, neck or spinal injuries: heavy bleeding or suicidal action.

It also suggests going to an urgent care center when you need care that is not an emergency, but can not wait for an appointment with your doctor, such as: mild burn, mild eye injury,

Simple Language is very important:

Writing about health issues is surprisingly difficult to do. Approximately half of Americans can not understand most of the medical text because it is written in a complicated way. And even people who can understand it prefer that their health information be simple and easy to read.

Simple language is the key to helping people understand their health information. And when people understand, they can make better health decisions.

HLM have experts in reviewing complex health information and help to make it a simple language. They use standardized tools based on evidence to review their materials and recommend changes. Then they apply those changes to review and redesign the document. In the end, they get an easy-to-read and well-designed document that people can understand.

Content and design services include:

For example, what is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder? ADHD, Vision changes, Changes in thinking, Changes in behavior, Emotional changes, etc.

• Information sheets in simple language, pamphlets and brochures

• Print, transmit and messages online

• Tool sets

• Custom training and presentations

• Electronic learning

• Points of conversation and speeches

• Editorials, featured articles and blog posts

• White books

• Print advertising material

• Infographic signage / exhibitions

HLM also offers welfare for employees:

Healthy and happy employees tend to be more productive. So, if an organization offers all kinds of benefits to help employees stay healthy. But a wellness program for employees will only work if employees actually use those benefits and understand them.

That’s where HLM comes in.

The health benefits can be incredibly confusing. But they do not have to be. HLM helps organizations communicate more clearly with employees about the benefits available, how to enroll and how to use those benefits.

By working together with the employer, you can help more people in organizations use the benefits to help them stay healthy.

They develop communication strategies of welfare and benefits:

• Analysis and feedback of existing communication strategies

• Employee focus groups and interviews about benefits

• Development of clear and digital printing benefits material, including video

• Social media strategy and messages about welfare and benefits

• Skill development workshops with human resources staff to communicate the benefits

• Consultation on registration and communication processes

Examples:

Clean hands can stop germs!

Happy Holidays – National influenza vaccination week

Healthy habits at work

Do you visit the family this holiday season? – Take the time to ask about your health history

HLM also helps with Research and testing.



How do you know what will succeed or if your efforts achieved what you expected? How do you create a continuous learning environment and improve quality in your organization? How do you ensure that you are proceeding effectively and based on the evidence?

There is only one answer to these questions: conduct research, tests and assessments that meet the highest scientific standards of validity and reliability.

HLM helps design, perform, analyze and report on a wide range of research tests, concepts and products, and the practical evaluation of their concepts, processes and products in health, welfare and science. Its research and evaluation services range from conceptual development to public outreach and public communication.

They investigate socially and culturally:

• Evaluation of the program design

• Design and evaluation of the curriculum

• Market research and evaluation

• Methodology and research design

• Evaluation of public knowledge, attitudes, behaviors and beliefs

• Analysis of data and reports

• Writing scientific reports

• Applications of the Institutional Review Board

• Training for researchers and evaluators



Creation of video:

Every day we see that society is informed through videos, we are more visual and a viral video could take its message to the eyes that it had to fulfill. Videos can be attractive content to educate, entertain and promote your services, sometimes all at the same time.

They make from focus groups and brainstorm the script, the format, to the steps of writing, production and postproduction. Their videos present internal animations, designed to meet specific organizational needs and the needs of their target audience. They also do a complete review of health literacy throughout the process, not only about the words in the script, but also about the scope of the video, the graphic content and the diversity represented in their final piece, they offer from the writing and review of the script, the recruitment and selection of actors, the narration, the development of animation, live films and production services.

If you wish to have access to Featured Videos, follow this link: https://vimeo.com/user3148317

Link to a guide to the Federal Poverty Level – Federal Poverty Level (FPL): https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/federal-poverty-level-FPL/