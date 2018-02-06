Learn more about Health Literacy Media

By Cecilia Velázquez
We interviewed some of the executives of HLM (Media for the Understanding of Health), Jesus Quiñonez is the Operations Coordinator of HLM; Candra Johnson, MPH, CHES, EDAC – Senior Graphic Designer and Catina O’Leary, PhD, LMSW – President / CEO of HLM in St. Louis Missouri.
Those who broadened the panorama on health issues and opened our eyes to information that one believes everyone handles, but it is not, the important thing for HLM is to make sure that the final client or the general public understands the medical terminology correctly, so that you can either take care of the indications of the doctors or can correctly identify symptoms that afflict you, enjoy the interview a lot and here we talk more about the services they offer.
To begin with, we should know, what is literacy or understanding of health HLM?
They are an interdisciplinary team of experts in creativity, content and usability dedicated to making health care information easier to understand and act on.
From education about kidney transplantation to making complex science accessible to everyone to community-based wellness practice, their programs put health literacy into practice. By building and operating programs that encompass the best health literacy practices, they can increase the understanding of health information in new areas.
Health literacy is the ability to use health information and services in ways that lead to positive health outcomes. When they make medical care easier for people to understand, they can make it easier for people to receive care, save money and, most importantly, save lives.
What is Health Insurance Literacy?
Health insurance is confusing. Only 1 in 25 people understand important health insurance concepts, such as deductibles, co-insurance and other costs. And what many people think they know about health insurance, is wrong.
Health insurance literacy is a set of factors that affect the ability to obtain, maintain and use health insurance. This includes the ability to find information about plans, choose the plan that is best for your financial and health situation, and understand and use the plan to obtain health care services. It is key to helping people to get the most out of their health insurance plan.
Whether it’s helping employees understand their benefits or helping clinic staff explain health insurance to patients, HLM are experts in applying health literacy strategies on health insurance issues. The team creates programs and resources to make health insurance easy for the general public to understand.
Health insurance literacy services include:
• Simple review of the language of health insurance materials
• Creation of printed materials, such as fact sheets and brochures
• Social network messages
• Tool sets
• Videos
• In-person and online trainings
• Focus group and user test
HLM helps in special cases and answers questions such as: Could you get health insurance with a special enrollment period: did you get married, did you have a baby ?, did you move ?, etc …
What is a pre-existing condition ?: a health problem you had before your health insurance began, such as cancer, asthma, depression, diabetes, pregnancy.
HLM also helps you learn about your health insurance rights:
How to keep your insurance? Pay on time (transfer, verification, phone or internet), sign up every year on time, review your new changes, check your health providers, verify that the drugs you use are covered.
For Missouri residents, visit www.covermissouri.org for a free consultation, certified Marketplace counselors and local insurance agents will help you.
If you have changes in your income, you must register them at https: /careline.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596
If you leave the state for more than 30 days, it is important that you know the consequences, so it is recommended that you dial the telephone number on your card.
HLM offers Trainings:
They believe that ideal learning occurs when people receive information they consider relevant in a fresh and interactive way. And who knows, maybe it’s even a little entertaining. That is why they created tailored training programs so that they not only meet the learning objectives, but also involve the people they are trying to reach.
The best way to discover what they can do is to contact them. They will help you discover how they can help for health literacy; in addition to:
• Best practices for verbal communication
• Best practices for written communication
• Clear design
• Cultural competence
• Health insurance literacy
• Social networks that know how to read and write about health
• Motivational interview
• Arithmetic
• Simple language
• Shared decision making
Social Media
People get more health information with more resources than ever, which is a challenge for many health organizations. To reach your audience, HLM experts meet with them to package their health information in the way that customers like it.
Their social network services are powerful and evolving. More commonly, health organizations can benefit from the development of health literacy strategy and reviews of their current social networks. But they can also help build their social networks with messages that involve people with diverse health literacy skills.
Whatever your need, HLM works to connect you directly with your audience through attractive and healthy messages.
Their social network services include:
• Strategies development
• Development of publications
• Graphic design for publications
• Review of publications
• Training on best practices
• Information analysis
Many times the public does not know special terms and HLM helps the general public to know these terms, for example: What are generic drugs? They are copies of brand-name drugs that are the same in dosage, safety, strength, quality and performance, but at a cheaper price.
HLM helps you find reliable health information online: health websites from government agencies, professional organizations and medical schools can be useful resources. They usually have web addresses that end with .gov, .edu, org.
HLM always recommends going to the ER emergency room when you need emergency care, such as: severe burns, shortness of breath, head, neck or spinal injuries: heavy bleeding or suicidal action.
It also suggests going to an urgent care center when you need care that is not an emergency, but can not wait for an appointment with your doctor, such as: mild burn, mild eye injury,
Simple Language is very important:
Writing about health issues is surprisingly difficult to do. Approximately half of Americans can not understand most of the medical text because it is written in a complicated way. And even people who can understand it prefer that their health information be simple and easy to read.
Simple language is the key to helping people understand their health information. And when people understand, they can make better health decisions.
HLM have experts in reviewing complex health information and help to make it a simple language. They use standardized tools based on evidence to review their materials and recommend changes. Then they apply those changes to review and redesign the document. In the end, they get an easy-to-read and well-designed document that people can understand.
Content and design services include:
For example, what is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder? ADHD, Vision changes, Changes in thinking, Changes in behavior, Emotional changes, etc.
• Information sheets in simple language, pamphlets and brochures
• Print, transmit and messages online
• Tool sets
• Custom training and presentations
• Electronic learning
• Points of conversation and speeches
• Editorials, featured articles and blog posts
• White books
• Print advertising material
• Infographic signage / exhibitions
HLM also offers welfare for employees:
Healthy and happy employees tend to be more productive. So, if an organization offers all kinds of benefits to help employees stay healthy. But a wellness program for employees will only work if employees actually use those benefits and understand them.
That’s where HLM comes in.
The health benefits can be incredibly confusing. But they do not have to be. HLM helps organizations communicate more clearly with employees about the benefits available, how to enroll and how to use those benefits.
By working together with the employer, you can help more people in organizations use the benefits to help them stay healthy.
They develop communication strategies of welfare and benefits:
• Analysis and feedback of existing communication strategies
• Employee focus groups and interviews about benefits
• Development of clear and digital printing benefits material, including video
• Social media strategy and messages about welfare and benefits
• Skill development workshops with human resources staff to communicate the benefits
• Consultation on registration and communication processes
Examples:
Clean hands can stop germs!
Happy Holidays – National influenza vaccination week
Healthy habits at work
Do you visit the family this holiday season? – Take the time to ask about your health history
HLM also helps with Research and testing.
How do you know what will succeed or if your efforts achieved what you expected? How do you create a continuous learning environment and improve quality in your organization? How do you ensure that you are proceeding effectively and based on the evidence?
There is only one answer to these questions: conduct research, tests and assessments that meet the highest scientific standards of validity and reliability.
HLM helps design, perform, analyze and report on a wide range of research tests, concepts and products, and the practical evaluation of their concepts, processes and products in health, welfare and science. Its research and evaluation services range from conceptual development to public outreach and public communication.
They investigate socially and culturally:
• Evaluation of the program design
• Design and evaluation of the curriculum
• Market research and evaluation
• Methodology and research design
• Evaluation of public knowledge, attitudes, behaviors and beliefs
• Analysis of data and reports
• Writing scientific reports
• Applications of the Institutional Review Board
• Training for researchers and evaluators
Creation of video:
Every day we see that society is informed through videos, we are more visual and a viral video could take its message to the eyes that it had to fulfill. Videos can be attractive content to educate, entertain and promote your services, sometimes all at the same time.
They make from focus groups and brainstorm the script, the format, to the steps of writing, production and postproduction. Their videos present internal animations, designed to meet specific organizational needs and the needs of their target audience. They also do a complete review of health literacy throughout the process, not only about the words in the script, but also about the scope of the video, the graphic content and the diversity represented in their final piece, they offer from the writing and review of the script, the recruitment and selection of actors, the narration, the development of animation, live films and production services.
If you wish to have access to Featured Videos, follow this link: https://vimeo.com/user3148317
Link to a guide to the Federal Poverty Level – Federal Poverty Level (FPL): https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/federal-poverty-level-FPL/
Comprensión, de Información sobre Salud HLM
Por Cecilia Velázquez
Entrevistamos a algunos de los ejecutivos de HLM (Medios de comunicación para la Comprensión de la Salud), Jesús Quiñonez es el Coordinador de Operaciones de HLM; Candra Johnson, MPH, CHES, EDAC – Senior Diseñadora Gráfica y Catina O’Leary, PhD, LMSW – Presidenta /CEO de HLM en St. Louis Missouri.
Quienes nos ampliaron el panorama sobre temas de salud y nos abrieron los ojos sobre información que uno cree que todo mundo maneja, pero no es así, lo importante para HLM es asegurarse que el cliente final o el público en general comprenda correctamente la terminología médica, para que así pueda desde atender a las indicaciones de los doctores o pueda correctamente identificar síntomas que le aquejan, disfrute mucho la entrevista y aquí les hablamos más sobre los servicios que ofrecen.
Para empezar, debemos saber, ¿en qué consiste La alfabetización o la comprensión de salud HLM?
Son un equipo interdisciplinario de expertos en creatividad, contenido y usabilidad dedicado a hacer que la información sobre atención médica sea más fácil de entender y de actuar.
Desde la educación sobre trasplante de riñón hasta hacer que la ciencia compleja sea accesible para todos a la práctica de bienestar basada en la comunidad, sus programas ponen en práctica la alfabetización en salud. Al construir y operar programas que abarcan las mejores prácticas de alfabetización de salud, pueden aumentar la comprensión de la información de salud en áreas nuevas.
La alfabetización en salud es la capacidad de utilizar la información y los servicios de salud de maneras que conducen a resultados de salud positivos. Cuando hacen que la atención médica sea más fácil de entender para las personas, pueden facilitar que las personas reciban atención, ahorren dinero y, lo que es más importante, salven vidas.
¿Qué es la Alfabetización del seguro médico?
El seguro de salud es confuso. Solo 1 de cada 25 personas entiende conceptos importantes de seguro de salud, como deducibles, coaseguros y otros costos. Y lo que mucha gente piensa que saben sobre el seguro de salud, es incorrecto.
La alfabetización del seguro médico es un conjunto de factores que afectan la capacidad de obtener, mantener y usar un seguro de salud. Esto incluye la capacidad de encontrar información sobre planes, elegir el plan que sea mejor para su situación financiera y de salud, y comprender y utilizar el plan para obtener servicios de atención médica. Es clave para ayudar a las personas para aprovechar al máximo su plan de seguro de salud.
Ya sea que se trate de ayudar a los empleados a comprender sus beneficios o ayudar al personal de la clínica a explicar el seguro de salud a los pacientes, HLM son expertos en aplicar estrategias de alfabetización de la salud sobre temas del seguro de salud. El equipo crea programas y recursos para que el seguro de salud sea fácil de entender para el público en general.
Los servicios de alfabetización de seguros de salud incluyen:
• Revisión simple del lenguaje de los materiales del seguro de salud
• Creación de materiales impresos, como hojas informativas, y folletos
• Mensajes de redes sociales
• Juegos de herramientas
• Videos
• Entrenamientos en persona y en línea
• Grupo de enfoque y prueba del usuario
HLM ayuda en casos especiales y responde preguntas como: ¿Podría obtener un seguro de salud con un período de inscripción especial: ¿se casó ?, ¿tuvo un bebé?, ¿se mudó?, etc…
¿Qué es una condición preexistente?: un problema de salud que tenía antes de que comenzara su seguro de salud, como cáncer, asma, depresión, diabetes, embarazo.
HLM también le ayuda a conocer sus derechos de seguro de salud:
¿Cómo conservar su seguro? Pagar a tiempo (transferencia, verificación, teléfono o por internet), inscribirse cada año a tiempo, revisar sus nuevos cambios, verificar sus proveedores de salud, verificar que los medicamentos que usen tengan cobertura.
Para residentes de Missouri, visiten www.covermissouri.org para obtener una consulta gratuita, los consejeros certificados de Mercado y agentes de seguros locales le ayudaran.
Si tiene cambios en sus ingresos debe registrarlos a https: /cuidadodesalud.gov o llamando al 1-800-318-2596
Si sale por más de 30 días del estado, es importante que conozca las consecuencias, así que se le recomienda marcar al teléfono que aparece en su tarjeta.
HLM ofrece Entrenamientos:
Ellos creen que el aprendizaje ideal ocurre cuando las personas reciben información que consideran relevante de una manera fresca e interactiva. Y quién sabe, tal vez sea incluso un poco entretenida. Es por eso que crearon programas de capacitación a medida para que no solo cumplan con los objetivos de aprendizaje, sino que también involucren a las personas a las que intenta llegar.
La mejor manera de descubrir lo que pueden hacer es contactarlos. Ellos le ayudaran a descubrir cómo pueden ayudar para la alfabetización de la salud; además de:
• Mejores prácticas para la comunicación verbal
• Mejores prácticas para la comunicación escrita
• Diseño claro
• Competencia cultural
• Alfabetización de seguros de salud
• Redes sociales que sepan leer y escribir sobre salud
• Entrevista motivacional
• Aritmética
• Lenguaje simple
• Toma de decisiones compartida
Medios de Comunicación Social
Las personas obtienen más información de salud con más recursos que nunca, lo cual representa un desafío para muchas organizaciones de salud. Para llegar a su audiencia, los expertos de HLM se reunen con ellos, para empaquetar su información de salud de la manera que los clientes gusten.
Sus servicios de redes sociales son de gran alcance y evolución. Más comúnmente, las organizaciones de salud pueden beneficiarse del desarrollo de la estrategia y las revisiones de alfabetización de la salud de sus redes sociales actuales. Pero también pueden ayudar a construir sus redes sociales con mensajes que involucren a personas con diversas habilidades de alfabetización de la salud.
Cualquiera que sea su necesidad, HLM trabajan para conectarlo directamente con su audiencia a través de mensajes atractivos y saludables.
Sus servicios de redes sociales incluyen:
• Desarrollo de estrategias
• Desarrollo de publicaciones
• Diseño gráfico para publicaciones
• Revisión de publicaciones
• Entrenamiento sobre mejores prácticas
• Análisis de información
Muchas veces el público no conoce términos especiales y HLM ayuda al público en general a conocer dichos términos, por ejemplo: ¿Qué son los medicamentos genéricos? Son copias de los medicamentos de marca que son los mismos en dosis, seguridad, fuerza, calidad y rendimiento, pero a un precio más barato.
HLM ayuda a encontrar información de salud confiable en línea: los sitios web de salud de agencias gubernamentales, organizaciones profesionales y escuelas de medicina pueden ser recursos útiles. Generalmente tienen direcciones web que terminan con .gov, .edu, org.
HLM siempre recomienda ir a la sala de emergencia ER cuando necesite atención de emergencia, como: quemaduras graves, dificultad para respirar, lesiones en la cabeza, el cuello o la columna vertebral: sangrado abundante o acción suicida.
También sugiere ir a un centro de atención urgente cuando necesite atención que no sea una emergencia, pero no pueda esperar a una cita con el médico, como: quemadura leve, lesión leve en el ojo, etc..
Es muy importante el Lenguaje simple:
Escribir sobre temas de salud es sorprendentemente difícil de hacer. Aproximadamente la mitad de los estadounidenses no puede entender la mayoría del texto médico porque está escrito de una manera complicada. E incluso las personas que pueden entenderlo prefieren que su información de salud sea simple y fácil de leer.
El lenguaje sencillo es la clave para ayudar a las personas a comprender su información de salud. Y cuando las personas entienden, pueden tomar mejores decisiones de salud.
HLM cuentan con expertos en revisar información de salud compleja y ayudan a convertirla en un lenguaje sencillo. Ellos utilizan herramientas estandarizadas basadas en evidencia para revisar sus materiales y recomendar cambios. Luego aplican esos cambios para revisar y rediseñar el documento. Al final, obtienen un documento fácil de leer y bien diseñado que las personas pueden entender.
Los servicios de contenido y diseño incluyen:
Por ejemplo ¿Qué es el trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad? TDAH, Cambios de visión, Cambios de pensamiento, Cambios de comportamiento, Cambios emocionales, etc..
• Hojas informativas en lenguaje sencillo, panfletos y folletos
• Imprimir, transmitir y mensajes en línea
• Juegos de herramientas
• Entrenamientos y presentaciones personalizadas
• Aprendizajes electrónicos
• Puntos de conversación y discursos
• Editoriales, artículos destacados y publicaciones de blog
• Libros blancos
• Imprimir material publicitario
• Señalización / exposiciones de Infografía
HLM ofrece también bienestar para los empleados
Empleados saludables y felices tienden a ser más productivos. Entonces, si una organización ofrece todo tipo de beneficios para ayudar a los empleados a mantenerse saludables. Pero un programa de bienestar para empleados solo funcionará si los empleados realmente usan esos beneficios y los comprenden.
Ahí es donde HLM entra en acción.
Los beneficios de salud pueden ser increíblemente confusos. Pero no tienen que serlo. HLM ayuda a las organizaciones a comunicarse más claramente con los empleados sobre los beneficios disponibles, cómo inscribirse y cómo usar esos beneficios.
Al trabajar junto con el empleador, pueden ayudar a que más personas en las organizaciones usen los beneficios para ayudarlos a mantenerse saludables.
Ellos desarrollan estrategias de comunicaciones de bienestar y beneficios:
• Análisis y retroalimentación de las estrategias de comunicación existentes
• Grupos de enfoque de empleados y entrevistas sobre los beneficios
• Desarrollo de material de beneficios de impresión clara y digital, incluido video
• Estrategia de medios sociales y mensajes sobre bienestar y beneficios
• Talleres de desarrollo de habilidades con el personal de recursos humanos para comunicar los beneficios
• Consulta sobre procesos de inscripción y comunicación
Ejemplos:
¡Las manos limpias pueden detener los gérmenes!
Felices Fiestas – Semana nacional de vacunación contra la influenza
Hábitos saludables en el trabajo
¿Visita a la familia esta temporada de vacaciones? – Tómese el tiempo para preguntar sobre su historial de salud
HLM ayuda también con la Investigación y prueba
¿Cómo sabes qué tendrá éxito o si tus esfuerzos lograron lo que esperabas? ¿Cómo se crea un entorno de aprendizaje continuo y mejora de la calidad en su organización? ¿Cómo se asegura que está procediendo de manera efectiva y basada en la evidencia?
Solo hay una respuesta a esas preguntas: realizar investigaciones, pruebas y evaluaciones que cumplan con los más altos estándares científicos de validez y confiabilidad.
HLM ayuda a diseñar, realizar, analizar e informar sobre una amplia gama de pruebas de investigación, conceptos y productos, y la evaluación práctica de sus conceptos, procesos y productos en materia de salud, bienestar y ciencia. Sus servicios de investigación y evaluación se extienden desde el desarrollo conceptual hasta el alcance público y la comunicación pública.
Ellos investigan social y culturalmente:
• Evaluación del diseño del programa
• Diseño y evaluación del plan de estudios
• Investigación de mercado y evaluación
• Metodología y diseño de investigación
• Evaluación del conocimiento público, actitudes, comportamientos y creencias
• Análisis de datos e informes
• Escritura de informes científicos
• Aplicaciones de la Junta de Revisión Institucional
• Capacitaciones para investigadores y evaluadores
Creación de videos
Cada día vemos que sociedad se informa a través de videos, somos más visuales y un video viral podría llevar su mensaje a los ojos que debía cumplir. Los videos pueden ser contenido atractivo para educar, entretener y promocionar sus servicios, a veces, todos al mismo tiempo.
Ellos hacen desde grupos focales y lluvia de ideas del guion, el formato, hasta los pasos de redacción, producción y postproducción. Sus videos presentan animaciones internas, diseñadas para satisfacer necesidades organizativas específicas y las necesidades de su público objetivo. También hacen una revisión completa de alfabetización de salud durante todo el proceso, no solo sobre las palabras en el guion, sino también sobre el alcance del video, el contenido gráfico y la diversidad representada en su pieza final, ellos ofrecen desde la escritura y revisión del guion, el reclutamiento y selección de actores, la narración, el desarrollo de animación, películas en vivo y servicios de producción.
Si desea tener acceso a Vídeos destacados, siga este link: https://vimeo.com/user3148317
Enlace a una guía para el Nivel de Pobreza Federal – Federal Poverty Level (FPL): https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/federal-poverty-level-FPL/