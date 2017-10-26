Legendary New Orleans Singer, Piano Player Fats Domino Dead At 89

New Orleans, LA. – Legendary New Orleans singer and piano player Fats Domino has died. The award winning singer, songwriter 89-year-old took the ’50S and ’60S by storm.
The musical pioneer, born Antoine Domino, Jr. In New Orleans in 1928, has been battling health issues for several years.
Mark bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, confirmed the death to the associated press.
Domino pioneered the use of the triplet in popular music, banging out three notes on his piano when contemporary musicians were sticking to one.
His distinctive sound and unforgettable voice can be heard on countless classic R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll songs, from “Ain’t that a shame,” to “blueberry hill,” “walking to New Orleans,” and “let the four winds blow.”
Born and raised in the ninth ward, domino narrowly escaped hurricane Katrina’s floodwaters in 2005.
In 2013, restoration was completed on a piano from domino’s home that was nearly destroyed in the flood.
“The morning of hurricane Katrina, the first thing you saw when the water came in was the piano turned over. It flipped over,” fats’ daughter Andonica domino said at the time.
Repairs costs $30,000 and the money came from several sources including retired music producer Allan Slaight and Sir Paul McCartney as well as the rock & roll hall of fame and the Tipitina’s foundation.
He has sold over 65 million albums.
Legendario cantante y pianista de Nueva Orleans, Fats Domino, muere a los 89
Nueva Orleans, LA. – El legendario cantante y pianista de New Orleans, Fats Domino ha muerto. El galardonado cantante y compositor de 89 años de edad revolucionó las décadas de los 50 y los 60.
El pionero musical, de nombre Antoine Domino Jr. nacido en Nueva Orleans en 1928, había estado luchando contra problemas de salud durante varios años.
Mark Bone, investigador en jefe de la oficina forense de Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, confirmó la muerte a Associated Press.
Domino fue pionero en el uso de la tripleta en la música popular, tocando tres notas en su piano cuando los músicos contemporáneos sólo tocaban a una.
Su sonido distintivo y su voz inolvidable se pueden escuchar en innumerables canciones clásicas de R & B y rock ‘n’ roll, desde “Ain’t that a shame”, hasta “Blueberry Hill”, “Walking to New Orleans” y “Let the Four Winds Blow.”
Nacido y criado en la novena división, Domino escapó por poco a las inundaciones del huracán Katrina en 2005.
En 2013, la restauración se completó con un piano de la casa de Domino que casi se destruyó en la inundación.
“La mañana del huracán Katrina, lo primero que se veía era el piano volteado. Se volteó”, Andonica Domino, hija de Fats Domino, comentó en aquel entonces.
Las reparaciones costó $30,000 y el dinero provino de varias fuentes, incluyendo al productor de música retirado Allan Slaight y Sir Paul McCartney, así como al salón de la fama del Rock & roll y la Fundación de Tipitina.
Vendió más de 65 millones de copias de sus álbumes.