Legendary New Orleans Singer, Piano Player Fats Domino Dead At 89

New Orleans, LA. – Legendary New Orleans singer and piano player Fats Domino has died. The award winning singer, songwriter 89-year-old took the ’50S and ’60S by storm.

The musical pioneer, born Antoine Domino, Jr. In New Orleans in 1928, has been battling health issues for several years.

Mark bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, confirmed the death to the associated press.

Domino pioneered the use of the triplet in popular music, banging out three notes on his piano when contemporary musicians were sticking to one.

His distinctive sound and unforgettable voice can be heard on countless classic R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll songs, from “Ain’t that a shame,” to “blueberry hill,” “walking to New Orleans,” and “let the four winds blow.”

Born and raised in the ninth ward, domino narrowly escaped hurricane Katrina’s floodwaters in 2005.

In 2013, restoration was completed on a piano from domino’s home that was nearly destroyed in the flood.

“The morning of hurricane Katrina, the first thing you saw when the water came in was the piano turned over. It flipped over,” fats’ daughter Andonica domino said at the time.

Repairs costs $30,000 and the money came from several sources including retired music producer Allan Slaight and Sir Paul McCartney as well as the rock & roll hall of fame and the Tipitina’s foundation.

He has sold over 65 million albums.