LETS TAKE CARE OF WILDLIFE

By Cecilia Velazquez

Polar bears spend most of their time on Arctic sea ice, but climate change, increased ship traffic and oil and gas development threaten the safety of their icy habitat. Defenders of Wildlife continues to work with communities at risk from ship spills and to fight Arctic drilling while developing strategies to help wildlife that are imperiled by climate change.

The red wolf, once considered extinct in the wild, is threatened by habitat loss, illegal killings and negative attitudes that hinder their restoration. In 2016, Defenders scored a big victory in court that will provide much needed protections for North Carolina’s dwindling population of red wolves.

Whooping cranes are America’s tallest wading birds and also one of the most endangered animals in the country. Defenders of Wildlife is committed to working with wind power developers to minimize the impacts on cranes and their habitats.

Millions of bison once roamed across the Great Plains, but over-hunting brought bison to the brink of extinction. Today, bison are making a comeback. Defenders plays a key role in restoring bison to public and tribal lands, and is helping find more places for bison to roam safely.

Brown bears are found in a variety of habitats, from dense forest to meadows, open plains and Arctic tundra. Today, the greatest threat to their survival is human-bear conflicts that can result in deaths and habitat fragmentation. Defenders is helping protect grizzly bears by working with local communities to reduce conflict and increase tolerance.

Wolves help maintain the balance of nature, keeping deer and elk populations in check. Once persecuted, wolves nearly disappeared from the lower 48 states. Defenders has been a leader in promoting wolf recovery for decades, and continues to fight for maintaining protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Sea turtles are one of Earth’s most ancient creatures. Only about 1 in 1,000 baby (some estimate 1 in 10,000) sea turtles will make it to adulthood. Habitat loss and disturbance, capture in fisheries, entanglement in marine debris such as plastic bags and oil spills threaten their survival. Defenders helps protect nesting beaches and holds conservation agencies accountable for protecting sea turtles from capture or injury.

The jaguar is the largest cat in the Americas. Yet today, jaguars have been almost completely eliminated from the U.S. Defenders of Wildlife works to protect key habitats and migration corridors that will allow jaguars to establish new territories in Arizona and New Mexico.

Sea otters feed on urchins, mussels, clams, crabs, snails and other marine species. Today, sea otters are threatened by lack of food and increased pollution caused by oil spills. Defenders helped pass legislation that established the California Sea Otter Fund for sea otter research to help the species recover.

Commonly referred to as “El Lobo”, the Mexican gray wolf is the most endangered subspecies of wolf in the world. Human intolerance is the biggest threat to their survival. Defenders works with expert scientists, policy makers, Native American tribes and people living in rural communities to find the best path for their recovery, and has helped pioneer practical solutions to help livestock and wolves coexist.

Manatees can be found in the warm waters of shallow rivers, springs, bays, estuaries and coastal waters. Collisions with watercraft and loss of warm-water habitat have put the manatee in danger. Defenders is working to make waterways safer for this slow-moving marine mammal.

The orca or “Killer whale” is the largest member of the dolphin family. The Southern Resident orca’s main food source – Chinook salmon – is also listed as an endangered species. Defenders of wildlife is partnering with other conservation groups and scientists to press for comprehensive restoration measures to recover this highly social marine mammal.