Levee Breached near Houston in Brazoria County

West Columbia, Texas – Officials in Brazoria County, Texas have confirmed that a levee has breached in the Columbia Lakes area of their county along the Brazos River. According to local officials, the breach was expected and planned for, although some residents may not have heeded warnings.

“The biggest concern is the few folks that may have disregarded our warnings and we don’t want anybody hurt. This is a significant event. We’re going to see … the worst of our flooding is still yet to come.” – Matt Sebesta, Brazoria County Judge

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta told CNN that they’ve known for several days that the water would breach the levee, and had gone door-to-door posting notices in the affected subdivision, urging residents to leave. Sebesta said they are ready to assist anyone that still needs to evacuate.

“We have known for several days that the water was going to breach the levee per National Weather Service river bobbers projections and hopefully most of the people are gone from the subdivision.” – Matt Sebesta, Brazoria County Judge

Authorities are urging residents who live in the area to “Get out now.”