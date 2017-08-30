Levee Breached near Houston in Brazoria County

West Columbia, Texas – Officials in Brazoria County, Texas have confirmed that a levee has breached in the Columbia Lakes area of their county along the Brazos River. According to local officials, the breach was expected and planned for, although some residents may not have heeded warnings.
“The biggest concern is the few folks that may have disregarded our warnings and we don’t want anybody hurt. This is a significant event. We’re going to see … the worst of our flooding is still yet to come.” – Matt Sebesta, Brazoria County Judge
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta told CNN that they’ve known for several days that the water would breach the levee, and had gone door-to-door posting notices in the affected subdivision, urging residents to leave. Sebesta said they are ready to assist anyone that still needs to evacuate.
“We have known for several days that the water was going to breach the levee per National Weather Service river bobbers projections and hopefully most of the people are gone from the subdivision.” – Matt Sebesta, Brazoria County Judge
Authorities are urging residents who live in the area to “Get out now.”
Ruptura de dique en Houston en el Condado de Brazoria
West Columbia, Texas – Oficiales en el Condado de Brazoria, Texas, han confirmado que un dique se rompió en el área de Columbia Lakes de su condado a lo largo del río Brazos. Según los funcionarios locales, se esperaba y se planificaba la ruptura, aunque algunos residentes podrían no haber escuchado las advertencias.
“La mayor preocupación son las pocas personas que pudieron haber ignorado nuestras advertencias y no queremos que nadie se lastime, es un evento significativo, vamos a ver… lo peor de nuestras inundaciones aún está por llegar”, comenta Matt Sebesta, Juez del Condado de Brazoria.
El juez del condado de Brazoria, Matt Sebesta, dijo reportó que han sabido durante varios días que el agua rompería el dique y que había avisado de puerta a puerta en la subdivisión afectada, instando a los residentes a que se fueran. Sebesta dijo que están listos para ayudar a cualquier persona que aún necesite evacuar.
“Hemos sabido por varios días que el agua iba a romper el dique por proyecciones del río hechas por el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, y esperamos que la mayoría de la gente se haya ido”, dice Matt Sebesta, Juez del Condado de Brazoria.
Las autoridades están instando a los residentes que viven en la zona a que “salgan ahora”.