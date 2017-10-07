Saturday , October 7 2017
Lindbergh Tunnel Closing For Maintenance Work This Weekend

Lindbergh Tunnel Closing For Maintenance Work This Weekend

File photo: KaraGrubis, Custom

 

St. Louis, MO. October 6 – Drivers heading to the airport this weekend may need to budget some extra time.

Starting Friday, Lindbergh Boulevard will close just north of Natural Bridge and south of Missouri Bottom Road. It will stay closed through Sunday night while crews upgrade the electrical systems in the Lindbergh Tunnel, which runs under part of Lambert St. Louis International Airport.

 

Photo Credit: KSDK

 

If you’re heading south on Lindbergh, you’ll be detoured to I-270.

If you’re heading north, you can get to the airport on eastbound I-70 or Natural Bridge Road.

 

 

                                                              


 Lindbergh Tunnel estará cerrado por trabajos de mantenimiento este fin de semana

 

File photo: KaraGrubis, Custom

 

St. Louis, MO. 6 de octubre – Los conductores que se dirijan al aeropuerto este fin de semana pueden necesitar presupuestar algún tiempo extra.

A partir del viernes, Lindbergh Boulevard se cerrará justo al norte de Natural Bridge y al sur de Missouri Bottom Road. Permanecerá cerrado hasta el domingo por la noche mientras los equipos de trabajo mejoran los sistemas eléctricos en el túnel, la cual opera por debajo de una sección del aeropuerto internacional Lambert de St. Louis.

 

Photo Credit: KSDK

 

Si se dirige hacia el sur en Lindbergh, se desviará hacia la I-270.

Si va hacia el norte, puede llegar al aeropuerto por la autopista I-70 o Natural Bridge Road.

 

 

                                                              


 

