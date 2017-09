Lindenwood University Investigates Sexual Assault Reported in Dormitory

St. Charles, MO. September 13 – Lindenwood University’s public safety team is investigating an alleged sexual assault reported early Wednesday morning.

According to an email sent to the campus, the assault allegedly took place sometime between Tuesday and early Wednesday morning at Guffey Hall, an all-male dormitory. It was reported at 2:25 a.m.

Limited details were provided, but the campus notice said the suspect is a college-aged man who was known to the woman who reported the assault.