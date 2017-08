List of Delays on Area Roadways Due to the Eclipse

St. Louis, MO. August 21 – The influx of people coming to the area to watch the solar eclipse is causing traffic to slow down on the following roadways:

Missouri

Westbound Interstate 44 between Interstate 270 and Route 141

Southbound Interstate 55 from Imperial to Festus

Illinois

Southbound Interstate 57 from Mt. Vernon to West Frankfort

Route 159 north of Smithton

Route 157 near Nashville and north of Pinckneyville

Route 51 north of DeSoto

Also, the St. Clair rest area off Interstate 44 and the Boonville rest area on Interstate 70 in Cooper County are at capacity.