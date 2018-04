Little Caesars free lunch giveaway today!

Little Caesars is having a free lunch giveaway nationwide today, after the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia 74 to 54 in the NCAA tournament last month, pulling off the biggest upset in the history of the tournament.

Little Caesars had promised that if ever a 16th-seed team knocked out the #1 seed, it would give out free “Hot-N-Ready” lunch combos. That will happen today, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm, while supplies last.

The lunch combo includes four slices of deep pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. The only thing participants have to do is mention the offer at the counter. The offer is limited to one lunch combo per family and all orders must be placed by 1:00 pm.

So go claim that free combo, because today’s lunch is on Little Caesars.