LIVING THE BIBLE MESSAGE
By Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com
Father Anthony DeMello is from India y he relates the following story from his country.
A six-year old boy lived with his widowed m
other in a little house next to a deep dark wood. The boy loved to play and investigate all the mysteries in the big forest. Actually there was nothing there to harm him: no wild animals or poisonous plants. But his mother was always fearful and to make sure he didn’t go into the woods she told him there were ghosts there who would tear him to pieces. The lie produced the desired effect: the boy avoided the forest and was filled with fear.
Years went by and as the boy grew his mother needed him to help out with the household chores and so one day she said:
“Paco, I want you to go into town and buy some things,” and she gave him some money and a list of groceries.
“But mom, you know that I can’t go through the forest because it’s full of ghosts and they’ll eat me alive.”
The woman began to see that lies create complications but, since she was a very good lier, she told another one.
“Don’t you worry. I’ll hang this magic charm around your neck and as long as you leave it there the ghosts can’t hurt you.”
And so, protected by his charm the boy could go into the woods with no fear of ghosts. But the bad thing is that he is now forty years old and he lives in fear that he may lose his magic bauble and the ghosts will come and eat him up.
What a shame his mother didn’t just tell him, “there are no ghosts.”
***************************
That’s what Jesus means when he tells us, “look at the wildflowers: they do not spin or weave; but I tell you even Solomon with all his wealth was not clothed like one of these. If God so clothes the grass of the fields which is alive today and tomorrow thrown into the oven, how much more will he clothe you, children of little faith.” (St. Luke 12, 27 – 31)
LA BIBLIA EN LA VIDA DIARIA
El padre Antonio DeMello cuenta la siguiente historia que es muy conocida en su tierra, La India.
Un niño de seis años de edad vivía en una chocita con su madre viuda en el centro de un bosque profundo y oscuro. El niño erra travieso y aventurero y le gustaba salir a explorar los rincones más recónditos del bosque. No había fieras ni ninguna clase de peligro en el bosque pero la madre temía que su hijo se perdiera. Para hacerle obedecer y mantenerle más cerca del hogar le dijo que había fantasmas en el bosque y se lo comerían si errara demasiado lejos. La mentira produjo el resultado deseado: al niño ya le daba miedo entrar al bosque.
Pasaron los años y cuando el niño era más grandecito la madre lo necesitaba más para ayudar en los quehaceres domésticos y por eso un día le dijo.
“Paco, quiero que vayas al mercado a hacer estos mandados,” y le entregó dinero y una lista de cosas.
“Ay mamá,” le replicó el niño, “ya sabes que no puedo pasar por el bosque porque está lleno de fantasmas y se me comerán.”
La mujer comenzó a ver las malas consecuencias que siempre traen consigo las mentiras pero, como era experta en el arte de mentir, le echó otra mentira.
“No te apures. Aquí tengo un talismán mágico. Cuélgatelo alrededor del cuello y mientras lo lleves, los fantasmas no te pueden hacer daño.”
Armado con esta nueva confianza, Paco salió tranquilamente al mercado y nunca más sentía miedo por los monstruos por el talismán mágico que lo protegía.
Lo malo es que ahora Paco tiene cuarenta años de edad y siempre anda preocupado y miedoso porque cree que el día en que pierda su talismán, los fantasmas se lo comerán.
Qué pena que su madre no le dijera de una vez, “no hay fantasmas,” en lugar de crear más temores y preocupaciones innecesarios. Ella bien sabía que hay que ser prevenidos para evitar problemas reales de la vida diaria – ahorrando dinero, trabajando duro, tratando de aprender inglés, etc. El trabajar para un futuro mejor es bueno. El preocuparse por el futuro y entregarnos a las supersticiones siempre es un error.
******************************
Jesús nos dice, “Fíjense cómo crecen las flores: no trabajan ni hilan. Sin embargo, les digo que ni siquiera el rey Salomón, con todo su lujo, se vestía como una de ellas. Pues si Dios viste así a la hierba, que hoy está en el campo y mañana se quema en el horno, ¡cuánto más habrá de vestirlos a ustedes, gente falta de fe! Por tanto, no anden afligidos, buscando qué comer y qué beber. Porque todas estas cosas son las que preocupan a la gente del mundo, pero Uds. tienen un Padre que ya sabe que las necesitan. Ustedes pongan su atención en el reino de Dios, y recibirán también estas cosas.” (San Lucas 12, 27 – 31).