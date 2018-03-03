LIVING THE BIBLE MESSAGE

By Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com

Father Anthony DeMello is from India y he relates the following story from his country.

A six-year old boy lived with his widowed m

other in a little house next to a deep dark wood. The boy loved to play and investigate all the mysteries in the big forest. Actually there was nothing there to harm him: no wild animals or poisonous plants. But his mother was always fearful and to make sure he didn’t go into the woods she told him there were ghosts there who would tear him to pieces. The lie produced the desired effect: the boy avoided the forest and was filled with fear.

Years went by and as the boy grew his mother needed him to help out with the household chores and so one day she said:

“Paco, I want you to go into town and buy some things,” and she gave him some money and a list of groceries.

“But mom, you know that I can’t go through the forest because it’s full of ghosts and they’ll eat me alive.”

The woman began to see that lies create complications but, since she was a very good lier, she told another one.

“Don’t you worry. I’ll hang this magic charm around your neck and as long as you leave it there the ghosts can’t hurt you.”

And so, protected by his charm the boy could go into the woods with no fear of ghosts. But the bad thing is that he is now forty years old and he lives in fear that he may lose his magic bauble and the ghosts will come and eat him up.

What a shame his mother didn’t just tell him, “there are no ghosts.”

***************************

That’s what Jesus means when he tells us, “look at the wildflowers: they do not spin or weave; but I tell you even Solomon with all his wealth was not clothed like one of these. If God so clothes the grass of the fields which is alive today and tomorrow thrown into the oven, how much more will he clothe you, children of little faith.” (St. Luke 12, 27 – 31)