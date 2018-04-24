 LIVING THE GOSPEL MESSAGE

LA BIBLIA EN LA VIDA DIARIA

Here’s a little story about Holy Week and the Lord’s Resurrection.

Early one Friday I was walking the deserted streets of a large city when I saw a rag picker pushing his cart. He seemed young, well built, and healthier than most of us.

“New clothes for old,” he hollered with a strong voice. “Give me your old things and I’ll make them new.” And as I walked I saw him approach an old lady sitting on the sidewalk and crying as if her heart would break. She was crying her tears into an old dirty rag.

“Give me your handkerchief, Granny,” said the rag picker, “and I’ll give you a better one.”

The woman timidly handed him the rag and the rag picker gave her one made of the finest Irish linen. The young man moved on with the woman’s dirty rag around his forehead. It was oozing blood and the rag picker began to weep quietly. Meanwhile the old woman stropped crying and her eyes followed the young man with joy and gratitude.

A little while later the rag picker ran across a little girl with a bandage around her head and it was covered with blood. The young man stopped to take in this sad scene.

“Look, little girl,” he said to the child, “I’ll give you this new hat for your bandage.” And he showed her a new straw hat with ribbons of every imaginable color. With a giggle the girl handed him her bandage and happily put on the brilliant hat. And the rag picker put on the dirty bandage, still red with blood, and went off weeping silently.

Next he bumped into a young man seemingly as health as himself.

“Hey, my man, what’s the problem? Why aren’t you at work?” he asked.

“How’m I gonna get a job?” he asked bitterly and showed the rag picker that he was missing his right hand. Without saying a work the rag picker look at the man with compassion, took off his new coat and exchanged it for the ratty coat the disabled man wore. But when he put the new coat on he discovered to his amazement and joy that it had a right hand; at last he had two good hands. The young rag picker moved on wearing the old coat and as I looked closely I noticed to my amazement that the rag picker was now missing a right hand.

A little later he came across a drunk stumbling along. He was homeless and on that cold snowy day he wore nothing but a thin sweater. He handed him his own coat saying, “no one should be cold on a day like this.” And with that the rag picker moved on, bleeding, missing a hand, and shivering with cold.

It was late afternoon and the sun was about to set. I noticed that the rag picker had slowly changed, besides his suffering he seemed to have aged and was walking with difficulty. He came to a garbage dump and climbed to the top. He stretched out on the ground and slowly died.

The sun set. I felt a deep sadness that shook my whole body. I went home and spent all day Saturday thinking of the rag picker and telling people about him.

Sunday bright and early I went back to that garbage dump; at least the man deserved a proper burial. The first rays of the sun were rising. But as I approached the dump I noticed that the rays were not flowing from the sun but from the body of the rag picker who was now standing – younger and stronger than ever – atop the garbage. He had conquered death. I ran as fast as I could to him and threw myself at his feet saying, “dress me in your clothes. I want to be a rag picker like you.”

And, what a miracle, he dressed me in his clothes and now I’m like Him: another Rag Picker, another Christ.