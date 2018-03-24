LIVING THE GOSPEL MESSAGE
By Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com
Two friends were driving to San Antonio, Texas. The driver noticed there was a car parked on the side of the highway. All of a sudden and with no warning the parked car pulled on to the highway, cut off the guys going to San Antonio, and almost caused a major accident. Whoever was driving didn’t seem aware of what he’d done and drove as if everything was fine. The two men speeded up, caught up with the other driver and planned to fill his ear with some horn blasts and choice words. But as they were even with the offending car, the passenger instead of instead of cussing the other guy out, just kept silent. The driver was puzzled and wondered why his buddy said nothing.
“I never punish innocent people to get back at someone I don’t like.” It seems there were two little kids in the back of the careless guy’s car. Why scare them because you want to chew out their father?
I’m mad at my partner sI scream at him / her and terrify the kids. Who benefits from that? Or a powerful nation bombs a small one over some imagined offense. How many innocent people die?
When the day grew near for Jesus to be taken up, he began his journey toward Jerusalem. And he sent messengers ahead of him. On their way they entered a Samaritan village to find a place for Jesus to stay but they Samaritans wouldn’t receive him because he was going to Jerusalem. When his disciples, James and John, saw this they said, “Lord, do you want us to command fire to come down from heaven and consume them?” But he turned and rebuked them. Then they went on to another village. (St. Luke 9, 51-56)
LA BIBLIA EN LA VIDA DIARIA
Por Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com
Dos amigos iban en carro a San Antonio, Texas. El chofer notó que había un carro estacionado a un lado de la carretera. De repente y sin ningún aviso previo, el vehículo estacionado arrancó y se metió enfrente del carro de los dos hombres que fueron obligados a meter el freno para evitar un choque. Parece que el chofer que por poco ocasiona el accidente ni se dio cuenta de su error y procedió calmadamente. Los dos hombres aceleraron para alcanzar al hombre que manejaba el otro carro para darle unos claxonazos y gritarle unos insultos y palabrotas como castigo por su falta de cuidado. Pero al rebasarlo, el chofer lo miró y aparentemente cambió de parecer porque no hizo ni dijo nada. Su amigo, el pasajero, estaba sorprendido y le preguntó por qué no lo había castigado con la lengua.
“Nunca castigo a los inocentes por el pecado del culpable,” respondió.
En eso su compañero miró al otro carro vio en el asiento de atrás dos niños chiquitos. El chofer no quiso asustar a los niños en su deseo de desquitarse con el padre.
No tiene chiste vengarse con alguien que no hizo nada malo. A veces castigamos a los inocentes igual que al culpable. En el hogar cuando los papás pelean no ganan nada y peor aún traumatizan a sus hijos chiquitos que no pecaron. Dios nos envía nuestros hijos para apaciguar nuestros corajes para que en su presencia uno mida sus palabras si no por el / la cónyuge por lo menos por los inocentes presentes.
Y lo que es cierto en las relaciones domésticas con aún más razón se puede aplicar a las relaciones entre naciones en que el daño a los inocentes es catastrófico. Por eso la oposición del Santo Padre contra las guerras emprendidas por las naciones poderosas contra las débiles.
En la biblia leemos: Cuando ya se acercaba el tiempo en que Jesús había de subir al cielo, emprendió con valor su viaje a Jerusalén. Envió por delante a mensajeros que fueron a una aldea de Samaria para conseguir alojamiento pero los samaritanos no quisieron recibirlo porque se daban cuenta que se dirigía a Jerusalén. Cuando sus discípulos, Juan y Santiago, vieron esto le dijeron, “Señor ¿quieres que ordenarnos que baje fuego del cielo y que acabe con ellos?” ‘Pero Jesús se volvió y les reprendió. Luego se fueron a otra aldea. (San Lucas 9 , 51 – 56)