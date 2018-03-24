LIVING THE GOSPEL MESSAGE

By Padre Ricardo / (314) 633-4463 / richardvgt@gmail.com

Two friends were driving to San Antonio, Texas. The driver noticed there was a car parked on the side of the highway. All of a sudden and with no warning the parked car pulled on to the highway, cut off the guys going to San Antonio, and almost caused a major accident. Whoever was driving didn’t seem aware of what he’d done and drove as if everything was fine. The two men speeded up, caught up with the other driver and planned to fill his ear with some horn blasts and choice words. But as they were even with the offending car, the passenger instead of instead of cussing the other guy out, just kept silent. The driver was puzzled and wondered why his buddy said nothing.

“I never punish innocent people to get back at someone I don’t like.” It seems there were two little kids in the back of the careless guy’s car. Why scare them because you want to chew out their father?

I’m mad at my partner sI scream at him / her and terrify the kids. Who benefits from that? Or a powerful nation bombs a small one over some imagined offense. How many innocent people die?

When the day grew near for Jesus to be taken up, he began his journey toward Jerusalem. And he sent messengers ahead of him. On their way they entered a Samaritan village to find a place for Jesus to stay but they Samaritans wouldn’t receive him because he was going to Jerusalem. When his disciples, James and John, saw this they said, “Lord, do you want us to command fire to come down from heaven and consume them?” But he turned and rebuked them. Then they went on to another village. (St. Luke 9, 51-56)



