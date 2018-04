Local election results: Parkway school board voters reject controversial candidate

The controversial candidate for the Parkway’s school board, Jeanie Ames, finished fourth in the five-candidate race. The election was part of many that were held on Tuesday, but Parkway’s drew an outsized level of interest due to Ames’ statements on social media, that were categorized by some parents as racist and out of line with the mission of the west St. Louis County district.

Back in January, Parkway parents circulated Twitter posts with screenshots of Ames’ Twitter feed, in which she seemed to call for the ban of Islam and where she compared former First Lady Michelle Obama to a giant rat. The self-described politically conservative’s points of view were seen by parents as “hateful” and “offensive”. In October, she described her Board of Education run with a James Woods’ quote that read “The World is fighting Islamic Terrorism, Starvation & Disease; but Democrats are fighting for Men to pee in the Ladies’ Room.”

After accusations, Ames denied being a racist and showed a more congenial tone in forums than on social media. However, it was Kevin Seltzer and Matthew Schindler who finished in the top two spots, being effectively elected to the Parkway Schools Board of Education. They received 27 and 30 percent of the vote, respectively, while Amy Bonnett, who occupied the third spot did do with 18 percent of the vote, and Ames and Jonathan Taylor received each 12 percent of the vote.

Parkway Schools, through its Twitter account, announced the “unofficial election results” early Wednesday morning and said that the “new board members will be sworn in at the next board of education meeting on 4/11.”