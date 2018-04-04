Local man wants to clean up church to provide “safe haven” for St. Louis youth

Darren Seals is the organizer and president of 1,000 T.H.U.G.S., a non-profit organization whose mission is to get kids off the streets and into a safe environment whee they can get away from violence and develop their skills, as Fox2Now reports..
Seals says of the name of his organization, “my dream was to mentor over a 1,000 people that have a thug mentality and get them to start thinking that it’s not the thug mentality that’s in you. So T.H.U.G.S. means True Help Under God’s Salvation, so all of my friends who were in that ‘game’ that are still alive, I got them to get out of the ‘game’.”
That’s the reason why Seals wants to rehab and remodel The Rose Hill Baptist Church on Emma Avenue, a building that was left abandoned years ago, and that Seals remembers used to be a safe haven for him when he was growing up.
“I was doing wrong things, so one day I woke up and asked through that door, came down the aisle and dropped my bulletproof vest at the altar, because I was tired and fed up every time I looked around and one of my friends was dying and I was part of the destruction.”
Seals has a clear vision of what he wants to do with the space, as he plans to have a room for kids to do different activities. Seals sees the youth development as integral, so he intends to have a room for homework, another for playing video games, and participate on recreational sports. He also wants to give kids a chance to learn a trade, so he plans on having dedicated spaces to teaching skills like drywalling.
Seals’ organization is working hand-in-hand with Sankofa Unity St. Louis, another non-profit. Eric Thompson, vice president of the organization, shares Seals’ passion. “My dream is to save however many souls as I can and get as many people off the streets and have them see that we care,” said Thompson.
And the two men are already seeing results. Sixteen-year-old volunteer Andrew Brinkley said that with Seals’ guidance he has been able to steer away from his criminal past, after spending some time in juvenile detention. “This is a good way where we are trying to proceed, exceed and prevail to make this place beautiful, a place where people don’t have to hurt anybody because violence is not the answer,” said the young man.
If you want to be part of this noble effort, you can help them reach their goal of $100,000 through the site GOFUNDME, as they still have a long way to go to rehab the old church.
Hombre local busca limpiar iglesia para proporcionar “refugio seguro” a juventud de St. Louis
Darren Seals es el organizador y presidente de 1,000 T.H.U.G.S., una organización sin fines de lucro cuya misión es sacar a los niños de las calles y llevarlos a un ambiente seguro donde puedan escapar de la violencia y desarrollar sus habilidades, como informa Fox2Now.
Seals dice sobre el nombre de su organización: “Mi sueño era ser mentor de más de 1,000 jóvenes criminales y cambiar su mentalidad. T.H.U.G.S. significa ‘la verdadera ayuda bajo la salvación de Dios’, por lo que todos mis amigos que estaban en ese ‘juego’ que todavía están vivos, los hice salir del ‘juego’ “.
Esa es la razón por la cual Seals quiere rehabilitar y remodelar la Iglesia Bautista Rose Hill en Emma Avenue, un edificio que fue abandonado hace años, y que Seals recuerda que solía ser un refugio seguro para él cuando era pequeño.
“Estaba haciendo cosas equivocadas, así que un día me desperté y pasé por esa puerta, bajé por el pasillo y dejé caer mi chaleco antibalas en el altar, porque estaba cansado y harto cada vez que miraba a mi alrededor y uno de mis amigos moría y yo era parte de esa destrucción”.
Seals tiene una visión clara de lo que quiere hacer con el espacio, ya que planea tener una habitación para que los jóvenes realicen diferentes actividades. Seals considera que el desarrollo juvenil es integral, por lo que tiene la intención de tener un espacio para hacer tarea, otro para jugar videojuegos y participar en deportes recreativos. También quiere dar a los jóvenes la oportunidad de aprender un oficio, por lo que planea tener espacios dedicados a las habilidades de enseñanza, como el drywalling.
La organización de Seals está trabajando codo a codo con Sankofa Unity St. Louis, otra organización sin fines de lucro. Eric Thompson, vicepresidente de la organización, comparte la pasión de Seals. “Mi sueño es salvar la mayor cantidad de almas que pueda y sacar a mucha gente de las calles para que vean que nos importa”, dijo Thompson.
Y los dos hombres ya están viendo resultados. Andrew Brinkley, un voluntario de dieciséis años de edad, dijo que con la guía de Seals pudo alejarse de su pasado criminal, después de pasar un tiempo en detención juvenil. “Esta es una buena manera en la que tratamos de avanzar, superar y prevalecer para hacer de este un lugar hermoso, un lugar donde la gente no tenga que lastimar a nadie porque la violencia no es la respuesta”, dijo el joven.
Si quieres ser parte de este noble esfuerzo, puedes ayudarlos a alcanzar su meta de $ 100,000 a través del sitio GOFUNDME, ya que todavía tienen un largo camino por recorrer para rehabilitar la antigua iglesia.