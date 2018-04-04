Local man wants to clean up church to provide “safe haven” for St. Louis youth

Darren Seals is the organizer and president of 1,000 T.H.U.G.S., a non-profit organization whose mission is to get kids off the streets and into a safe environment whee they can get away from violence and develop their skills, as Fox2Now reports..

Seals says of the name of his organization, “my dream was to mentor over a 1,000 people that have a thug mentality and get them to start thinking that it’s not the thug mentality that’s in you. So T.H.U.G.S. means True Help Under God’s Salvation, so all of my friends who were in that ‘game’ that are still alive, I got them to get out of the ‘game’.”

That’s the reason why Seals wants to rehab and remodel The Rose Hill Baptist Church on Emma Avenue, a building that was left abandoned years ago, and that Seals remembers used to be a safe haven for him when he was growing up.

“I was doing wrong things, so one day I woke up and asked through that door, came down the aisle and dropped my bulletproof vest at the altar, because I was tired and fed up every time I looked around and one of my friends was dying and I was part of the destruction.”

Seals has a clear vision of what he wants to do with the space, as he plans to have a room for kids to do different activities. Seals sees the youth development as integral, so he intends to have a room for homework, another for playing video games, and participate on recreational sports. He also wants to give kids a chance to learn a trade, so he plans on having dedicated spaces to teaching skills like drywalling.

Seals’ organization is working hand-in-hand with Sankofa Unity St. Louis, another non-profit. Eric Thompson, vice president of the organization, shares Seals’ passion. “My dream is to save however many souls as I can and get as many people off the streets and have them see that we care,” said Thompson.

And the two men are already seeing results. Sixteen-year-old volunteer Andrew Brinkley said that with Seals’ guidance he has been able to steer away from his criminal past, after spending some time in juvenile detention. “This is a good way where we are trying to proceed, exceed and prevail to make this place beautiful, a place where people don’t have to hurt anybody because violence is not the answer,” said the young man.

If you want to be part of this noble effort, you can help them reach their goal of $100,000 through the site GOFUNDME, as they still have a long way to go to rehab the old church.