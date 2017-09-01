Local Teacher on Administrative Leave after Allegedly Duct Taping Student to Chair

St. Louis County. August 31 – A 7th-grade teacher is on administrative leave after a student was allegedly duct taped to a chair.
A spokesperson for the Riverview Gardens School District told News 4 they are investigating the claims that the Central Middle School girl was duct taped to a chair as a form of punishment.
The identity of the male teacher has not been disclosed.
School district officials said they police are currently not involved in the investigation.
Profesor local en suspensión administrativa después de atar a estudiante a silla con cinta adhesiva
Condado de St. Louis. 31 de agosto – Un maestro de séptimo grado está en suspensión administrativa después de que un estudiante supuestamente fuera atado a una silla.
Un portavoz del Distrito Escolar de Riverview Gardens dijo a News 4 que están investigando las afirmaciones de que la niña de Central Middle School fue atada a una silla como una forma de castigo.
La identidad del maestro no ha sido revelada.
Funcionarios del distrito escolar dijeron que la policía no está involucrada en la investigación.