Local Teacher on Administrative Leave after Allegedly Duct Taping Student to Chair

St. Louis County. August 31 – A 7th-grade teacher is on administrative leave after a student was allegedly duct taped to a chair.

A spokesperson for the Riverview Gardens School District told News 4 they are investigating the claims that the Central Middle School girl was duct taped to a chair as a form of punishment.

The identity of the male teacher has not been disclosed.

School district officials said they police are currently not involved in the investigation.