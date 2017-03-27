Loop Trolley cars make debut for testing in Delmar

ST. LOUIS, MARCH 27. After years of planning and anticipation, the Loop Trolley made a debut for testing and run the full length for the first time on Sunday morning.

This is the first time since arriving in St. Louis that this trolley was visible out on the tracks; however, it didn’t move under its own power, and it will be pulled and pushed by a truck along the trolley route that will connect St. Louis city and county.

According to Loop developer Joe Edwards, the first two trolley cars can hold 80 passengers apiece. “The third car can hold up to 100 people, and that one’s coming from Seattle,” Edwards says.

Edwards also says they’re still on track for a public opening sometime this summer.