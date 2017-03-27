Loop Trolley cars make debut for testing in Delmar
ST. LOUIS, MARCH 27. After years of planning and anticipation, the Loop Trolley made a debut for testing and run the full length for the first time on Sunday morning.
This is the first time since arriving in St. Louis that this trolley was visible out on the tracks; however, it didn’t move under its own power, and it will be pulled and pushed by a truck along the trolley route that will connect St. Louis city and county.
According to Loop developer Joe Edwards, the first two trolley cars can hold 80 passengers apiece. “The third car can hold up to 100 people, and that one’s coming from Seattle,” Edwards says.
Edwards also says they’re still on track for a public opening sometime this summer.
Los carros del Loop Trolley hace su debut para pruebas en Delmar
ST. LOUIS, 27 DE MARZO. Después de años de planificación y anticipación, el Loop Trolley hizo su debut para probar y ejecutar el largometraje por primera vez el domingo por la mañana.
Esta es la primera vez desde que llegó a St. Louis que este tranvía fue visible en las vías. Sin embargo, no se movió bajo su propio poder, y fue empujado por un camión a lo largo de la ruta del tranvía que conectará a la ciudad de St. Louis y el condado.
De acuerdo con el desarrollador de Loop Joe Edwards, los dos primeros tranvías tienen capacidad para 80 pasajeros cada uno. “El tercer coche puede albergar hasta 100 personas, y viene de Seattle”, dice Edwards.
Edwards también dice que todavía están esperando poder hacer una apertura pública en algún momento este verano.