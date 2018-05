López Obrador lead narrows after debate

A new poll by Mexican newspaper Reforma showed presidential frontrunner López Obrador retaining a double-digit lead, though a more narrow one after Ricardo Anaya gained 4 points after his good performance on the debate last April 22.

The first poll conducted by Reforma since the televised debate showed Ricardo Anaya, the candidate from a right-left coalition jumping from 26 percent to 30 percent after most surveys placed him as the winner of the debate.

López Obrador appeared with the same percentage, 48, while third-place José Antonio Meade dropped one percent and independent candidates Margarita Zavala and Jaime Rodríguez Calderón both also dropped 2 and 1 percentile points, respectively.

However, there seems to be an alternative explanation for Anaya’s jump in the polls, as only 9 percent of those surveyed said they had changed their minds after watching the debate. Anaya has been calling lately for a “useful vote” from those backing the PRI’s presidential candidate, José Antonio Meade, in order to boost Anaya in the polls and defeat López Obrador. Anaya was criticized for suggesting a possible alliance with current president Enrique Peña Nieto to avoid López Obrador from reaching the highest office in Mexico in the upcoming election of July 1st.

Anaya’s rise in the polls seems to confirm what the candidate has said in the past about this campaign becoming a two-man race between two very different alternatives to the current administration. Peña Nieto’s government has had a disastrous last couple of years as corruption scandals within his administration and a widespread violence in the country have diminished his political capital.

The second debate between the five candidates will take place in Tijuana on May 20.