López Obrador, Mexican presidential frontrunner, plans to halt “corrupt” new airport

The Mexican presidential candidate, López Obrador, who is currently ahead in the polls, said that he would present legal challenges to the construction of the new Mexico City airport, which is being built outside the city, on the dry bed of the former Lake of Texcoco.

The candidate by the parties of Morena and PES, on his third bid for the presidency, said that the airport was running behind schedule and over budget and that it would be a money pit for his administration, if he were to win the presidency.

The new Mexico City airport began construction in 2015 and is expected to be finished by 2020. It has drawn controversy since the very beginning for being built in the drained bed of what used to be a lake, which in a city of 20 million and struggling to meet its water demand, sounded outrageous. It has also been said that a new airport is not strictly necessary for the city, but an expansion on the current airport would be enough to meet the current demand. Mexico City’s airport currently has two terminals.

López Obrador has proven a polarizing figure in Mexican politics. A leftist, he started his career in the centre-right party PRI. After narrowly losing the election in 2006, he mounted a massive camp in one of the main cities of the capital, causing a gridlock in the city for months. He ran again in 2012, but lost to a very popular candidate Peña Nieto, whose administration has been plagues by a myriad of scandals.

López Obrador is now polling strongly in the center and south of the country, but remains highly unpopular in the conservative north who will either rally behind right-wing candidate Ricardo Anaya, or centre-right candidate Antonio Meade.