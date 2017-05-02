Luis Miguel Mexican Superstart Singer was Arrested
Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo confirmed the news
Miguel Heredia, the legal representative of Mexican singer Luis Miguel, spoke about the arrest of the singer today in the City of Angels, California, with the Telemundo News team.
In the interview Telemundo News, the lawyer will reveal details about the arrest of the singer. In addition, Noticias Telemundo offered a description of the current state of the Mexican superstar.
The interview, was Los Angeles city, California, was broadcast live on “Al Rojo Vivo with María Celeste”.
Since April 17, Judge Virginia A. Phillips has ordered him to appear in court as a response to the absence of three court hearings.
His former agent Brockhaus demands a million dollars and in these audiences was planned to clarify the economic situation of the singer to agree the payment of the debt. At the beginning of March, the arrest of a luxury car of the singer, with value of 300 thousand dollars, was ordered to collect the amount.
This is not the only lawsuit that Luis Miguel faces, also El Potrillo Alejandro Fernández filed a lawsuit against him and the Warner label.
After his arrest, Luis Miguel paid a million dollar bail to be released and scheduled a new appointment on Thursday, May 11.
Telemundo’s Suelta La Sopa program reported that El Sol de México requested legal protection to prevent the media from having access to information related to the case of William Brockhaus, who filed a breach of contract. He said that he had agreed with the singer that he would get 10% of the concert profits between 2012 and 2014. And since he was not paid, he decided to sue him.
Judge Virginia A. Phillips indicated that if he fails to show up in next appointments, he will not be entitled to bail.
ARRESTAN AL CANTANTE LUIS MIGUEL
Noticia confirmada en programa Al Rojo Vivo de Telemundo
Miguel Heredia, el representante legal del cantante mexicano Luis Miguel, hablo sobre el arresto al cantante hoy en la Ciudad de los Ángeles, California, con el equipo de Noticias Telemundo.
En la entrevista de Noticias Telemundo, el abogado revelo detalles sobre la detención del cantante. Además, Noticias Telemundo ofreció una descripción del estado actual de la súper estrella mexicana.
La entrevista, que se llevo a cabo en la ciudad de los Ángeles, California, se transmitió en vivo en “Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste” el día de hoy.
Desde el pasado 17 de abril a Luis Miguel la jueza Virginia A. Phillips le ordenó que se presentará al juzgado, como repuesta a las ausencias de tres audiencias judiciales.
Su ex representante Brockhaus le exige Un Millón de dólares y en estas audiencias se planeaba aclarar su situación económica del cantante para acordar el pago de la deuda. A principios de marzo se ordenó el embargo de un auto de lujo del cantante, con valor de 300 mil dólares, para cobrar el monto.
Esta no es la única demanda que enfrenta Luis Miguel, también El Potrillo Alejandro Fernández entablo un proceso contra él y la disquera Warner.
Después de su detención Luis Miguel pago una fianza de un millón de dólares para salir en libertad y tiene programada una nueva cita el jueves 11 de mayo.
En el programa Suelta La Sopa, de Telemundo, se informó, que El Sol de México solicitó protección legal para evitar que los medios de comunicación tengan acceso a la información relacionada con el caso de William Brockhaus, quien interpuso la demanda por incumplimiento de contrato. Este mismo asegura que había acordado con el cantante que obtendría 10% de las ganancias por conciertos entre 2012 y 2014.
Y como no se le pago, decidió emprender la demanda contra él. La jueza Virginia A. Phillips indico que si vuelve a fallar en las citas, no tendrá derecho a fianza.