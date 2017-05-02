Luis Miguel Mexican Superstart Singer was Arrested

Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo confirmed the news

Miguel Heredia, the legal representative of Mexican singer Luis Miguel, spoke about the arrest of the singer today in the City of Angels, California, with the Telemundo News team.

In the interview Telemundo News, the lawyer will reveal details about the arrest of the singer. In addition, Noticias Telemundo offered a description of the current state of the Mexican superstar.

The interview, was Los Angeles city, California, was broadcast live on “Al Rojo Vivo with María Celeste”.

Since April 17, Judge Virginia A. Phillips has ordered him to appear in court as a response to the absence of three court hearings.

His former agent Brockhaus demands a million dollars and in these audiences was planned to clarify the economic situation of the singer to agree the payment of the debt. At the beginning of March, the arrest of a luxury car of the singer, with value of 300 thousand dollars, was ordered to collect the amount.

This is not the only lawsuit that Luis Miguel faces, also El Potrillo Alejandro Fernández filed a lawsuit against him and the Warner label.

After his arrest, Luis Miguel paid a million dollar bail to be released and scheduled a new appointment on Thursday, May 11.

Telemundo’s Suelta La Sopa program reported that El Sol de México requested legal protection to prevent the media from having access to information related to the case of William Brockhaus, who filed a breach of contract. He said that he had agreed with the singer that he would get 10% of the concert profits between 2012 and 2014. And since he was not paid, he decided to sue him.

Judge Virginia A. Phillips indicated that if he fails to show up in next appointments, he will not be entitled to bail.