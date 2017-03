LUSH COSMETICS OPENS NEW CONCEPT SHOP IN SAINT LOUIS

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 24. Out with the old, in with the new. While other retailers are closing down stores and focusing more on digital, cult beauty brand Lush Cosmetics is doing the complete opposite. On March 24, 2017, Lush will reopen their store at St Louis Galleria in St Louis, Missouri with more square footage (we’re talking almost 3 times the size) to play with the hand-made products, get personal consultations, and admire the reclaimed and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces of furniture.

Taking inspiration from Lush’s 10,000 square foot flagship shop on Oxford Street located in London, the retail design gives new meaning to vintage charm. The store is filled with one-of-a-kind, salvaged and reclaimed furniture that has been sourced from all over the country. Vintage, glass fixtures hang above the vegetarian product ranges, illuminating the shop and creating a dynamic first impression. This unique design concept of working from reclaimed materials reduces waste, ultimately cutting back on Lush’s environmental footprint, a value important to the brand. Plus, the neutral tones of the interior contrast perfectly with the rainbow bright colors of Lush’s product range, including its signature bath bombs, a St Louisan favorite.

The 10 consultation stations in the middle of the shop serve as the focal point, or “heart beat” of the retail space, allowing for enhanced one-to-one customer experiences. This area gives guests and Lush staff the chance to connect, discuss and interact with products and make personal recommendations based on in-depth conversations.

“We are very excited about our new large format location at St Louis Galleria,” said Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “Bigger shops, thoughtfully designed with the customer experience in mind, provide more space to demonstrate our ethics, playfully interact with our customers, and present our new and ever growing product range.”