LYDA KREWSON BECOMES ST. LOUIS’ 46TH MAYOR

St. Louis, MO. April 18 – Lyda Krewson became the city’s 46th mayor. She is the first woman to serve in that role.

In a 10-minute speech, a few minutes before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Krewson vowed to work with allies in the city to “find the will and the resources” for more summer jobs and recreation programs, to “rebuild the frayed relationships between law enforcement and our community,” and to continue building “safe, efficient and reliable public transportation — not just to get to the ballgame — but more importantly to get to school, a job interview, a doctor’s appointment or the grocery store.”

“We will focus renewed energy on delivering efficient and reliable city services to every neighborhood,” Krewson said. “We will look at processes, track complaints and measure outcomes.” She also vowed to “tackle the vacant building problem.”

“Thirty percent of our neighbors live in poverty,” Krewson said. “Food insecurity, shorter life expectancy and violent crime are often the reality for these men, women and kids who are our neighbors.”

“I will continue to seek every opportunity to work with other regional leaders, to think and act regionally, to combine into one region, to build a St. Louis that is sharper, stronger and more competitive in the world marketplace,” Krewson said.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, Mayor Francis Slay, and Kansas City Mayor Sly James, who delivered a pre-inaugural address, attended the ceremony.