Lyda Krewson cruises to a historic victory and will become St. Louis’ first woman mayor

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 5. City Alderman Lyda Krewson was elected Tuesday as the city’s 46th mayor, and will become the first woman taking over the St. Louis mayor’s office in the city’s nearly 200-year history.

Krewson, the 28th Ward alderman since 1997, beat Republican Andrew Jones and four other candidates in Tuesday’s general election. Krewson won with 67.54 percent of the vote.

Red Latina interviewed Krewson a few weeks before the elections, and these are her insights on the Hispanic Community and a woman in power.

*Interview by: Isabel Diaz del Castillo

R.L: What has your history been with the Hispanic Community in St. Louis?

L.K: I met with Karlos Ramirez (Executive Director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) back in the summer, and I am so impressed with what he has done with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and how much he has grown it. I know a couple of persons who are part of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that I have done business with in the past like Zambrana Engineering, that from a business point of view. And of course I go to the festivals like the one you had last summer, it was a lot of fun!

R.L: What is your plan to improve the quality of life and access to opportunities for the Hispanic Community in the city?

L.K: I think the quality of life for the Hispanic Community is very similar to the quality of life of others communities. Job one for the mayor is to focus on neighborhoods’ safety, so that is certainly very important for all residents.

R.L: Across the country there are immigrant leaders discussing Sanctuary cities. What is your position on the possibility of St. Louis becoming a Sanctuary city, would you support that?

L.K: I completely support making it easier for people who immigrated here, making it easier for undocumented folks to have a good life here. I think the city of St. Louis is a very philanthropic city, we support all immigration, Hispanics and all immigrants, I think are key in growing our city. About becoming a Sanctuary city, I think we should certainly behave in that way, frankly we are meeting for an opinion from the city counselors and a couple of other folks about whether or not it would cut out funds to the police department and our House Department because we certainly don’t want that to happen. We also want to make sure that our police department, and they don’t do this now, but we don’t want them to begin asking anyone to see their papers or anything, and that would be completely counterproductive. Also, they should be able to call the police when they need their services without fear of any repercussions.

R.L: What are your plans to attract more businesses to St. Louis?

L.K: First let’s pay attention to the businesses that are here now and appreciate them, make it easier for them to do business in the city of St. Louis. Secondly I think having a safer city would also encourage more businesses to locate here, so I think a neighborhood safety plan is intrinsic to grow our businesses and growing our population as well. And Thirdly, St. Louis is a very good city for startups. What I think we need to do is create an environment where those startups can scale up, so small business that may have two or three employees hopefully can grow and have 5, 6 or 15 employees. We know that the job core in this country is in small business, so making it easier for small businesses to do business with city hall is certainly one of the things that I want to also do.

R.L: What makes a women powerful according to Lyda Krewson?

L.K: There are powerful women that are in mayor positions, but there are also powerful women who just take a leadership role in their communities and in their families and make it quite subtle for those people that are around. You don’t have to be the mayor to be a powerful woman in St. Louis, I think what you have to be is someone who is very interested and concerned about others and go about their daily lives trying to make life better for other people.