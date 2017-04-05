Lyda Krewson cruises to a historic victory and will become St. Louis’ first woman mayor
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 5. City Alderman Lyda Krewson was elected Tuesday as the city’s 46th mayor, and will become the first woman taking over the St. Louis mayor’s office in the city’s nearly 200-year history.
Krewson, the 28th Ward alderman since 1997, beat Republican Andrew Jones and four other candidates in Tuesday’s general election. Krewson won with 67.54 percent of the vote.
Red Latina interviewed Krewson a few weeks before the elections, and these are her insights on the Hispanic Community and a woman in power.
*Interview by: Isabel Diaz del Castillo
R.L: What has your history been with the Hispanic Community in St. Louis?
L.K: I met with Karlos Ramirez (Executive Director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) back in the summer, and I am so impressed with what he has done with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and how much he has grown it. I know a couple of persons who are part of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that I have done business with in the past like Zambrana Engineering, that from a business point of view. And of course I go to the festivals like the one you had last summer, it was a lot of fun!
R.L: What is your plan to improve the quality of life and access to opportunities for the Hispanic Community in the city?
L.K: I think the quality of life for the Hispanic Community is very similar to the quality of life of others communities. Job one for the mayor is to focus on neighborhoods’ safety, so that is certainly very important for all residents.
R.L: Across the country there are immigrant leaders discussing Sanctuary cities. What is your position on the possibility of St. Louis becoming a Sanctuary city, would you support that?
L.K: I completely support making it easier for people who immigrated here, making it easier for undocumented folks to have a good life here. I think the city of St. Louis is a very philanthropic city, we support all immigration, Hispanics and all immigrants, I think are key in growing our city. About becoming a Sanctuary city, I think we should certainly behave in that way, frankly we are meeting for an opinion from the city counselors and a couple of other folks about whether or not it would cut out funds to the police department and our House Department because we certainly don’t want that to happen. We also want to make sure that our police department, and they don’t do this now, but we don’t want them to begin asking anyone to see their papers or anything, and that would be completely counterproductive. Also, they should be able to call the police when they need their services without fear of any repercussions.
R.L: What are your plans to attract more businesses to St. Louis?
L.K: First let’s pay attention to the businesses that are here now and appreciate them, make it easier for them to do business in the city of St. Louis. Secondly I think having a safer city would also encourage more businesses to locate here, so I think a neighborhood safety plan is intrinsic to grow our businesses and growing our population as well. And Thirdly, St. Louis is a very good city for startups. What I think we need to do is create an environment where those startups can scale up, so small business that may have two or three employees hopefully can grow and have 5, 6 or 15 employees. We know that the job core in this country is in small business, so making it easier for small businesses to do business with city hall is certainly one of the things that I want to also do.
R.L: What makes a women powerful according to Lyda Krewson?
L.K: There are powerful women that are in mayor positions, but there are also powerful women who just take a leadership role in their communities and in their families and make it quite subtle for those people that are around. You don’t have to be the mayor to be a powerful woman in St. Louis, I think what you have to be is someone who is very interested and concerned about others and go about their daily lives trying to make life better for other people.
Lyda Krewson obtiene una victoria histórica y se convertirá en la primera mujer alcalde de St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARZO 5. La concejal Lyda Krewson fue elegida el martes como alcalde de la ciudad y se convertirá en la primera mujer en hacerse cargo de la oficina del alcalde de St. Louis en los casi 200 años de historia de la ciudad.
Krewson, alderman del Distrito 28ª desde 1997, venció al republicano Andrew Jones y a otros cuatro candidatos en las elecciones generales del martes. Krewson ganó con el 67.54 por ciento de los votos.
Red Latina entrevistó a Krewson unas semanas antes de las elecciones, y estas son sus opiniones sobre la comunidad hispana y una mujer en el poder.
*Entrevista por: Isabel Díaz del Castillo
R.L: ¿Cuál ha sido su historia con la comunidad hispana en St. Louis?
L.K: Me reuní con Karlos Ramírez (Director Ejecutivo de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana) en el verano, y estoy impresionada con lo que ha hecho con la Cámara de Comercio Hispana y cuánto creció la organización. Conozco a un par de personas que forman parte de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana con las que he hecho negocios en el pasado como Zambrana Engineering, desde un punto de vista comercial. Y por supuesto voy a los festivales como el que realizaron el verano pasado, ¡fue muy divertido!
R.L: ¿Cuál es su plan para mejorar la calidad de vida y el acceso a oportunidades para la comunidad hispana en la ciudad?
L.K: Creo que la calidad de vida de la comunidad hispana es muy similar a la calidad de vida de otras comunidades. El trabajo número uno para el alcalde es centrarse en la seguridad de los barrios, pues es sin duda un punto muy importante para todos los residentes.
R.L: En todo el país hay líderes inmigrantes discutiendo sobre las ciudades Santuario. ¿Cuál es su posición sobre la posibilidad de que St. Louis se convierta en una ciudad Santuario? ¿Apoyaría eso?
L.K: Apoyo completamente que la vida sea más fácil para las personas que emigraron aquí, facilitando a los indocumentados tener una buena vida. Creo que St. Louis es una ciudad muy filantrópica, apoyamos la inmigración, creo que los hispanos y todos los inmigrantes son clave en el crecimiento de nuestra ciudad. Acerca de convertirnos en una ciudad Santuario, creo que deberíamos comportarnos de esa manera, francamente nos estamos reuniendo en busca de una opinión de los consejeros de la ciudad y otras personas claves, para determinar si esto recortaría fondos al departamento de policía y a nuestro departamento de vivienda, porque ciertamente no queremos que eso suceda. También queremos asegurarnos de que nuestro departamento de policía, y no lo hacen ahora, pero no queremos que comiencen a pedir sus papeles a nadie, eso sería completamente contraproducente. Además, queremos que las personas puedan llamar a la policía cuando necesiten sus servicios sin temor a ninguna repercusión.
R.L: ¿Cuáles son sus planes para atraer más negocios a St. Louis?
L.K: Primero vamos a prestar atención a los negocios que están aquí ahora y apreciarlos, facilitándoles el hacer negocios en la ciudad. En segundo lugar, pienso que tener una ciudad más segura también animaría a más negocios a establecerse aquí, así que considero que un plan de seguridad en los vecindarios es intrínseco al crecimiento de nuestros negocios y de nuestra población. Y en tercer lugar, St. Louis es una ciudad muy buena para las startups. Lo que creo que tenemos que hacer es crear un entorno donde las startups pueden escalar, donde la pequeña empresa que tiene dos o tres empleados pueda crecer con esperanza y tener 5, 6 ó 15 empleados. Sabemos que el centro de trabajo en este país es en la pequeña empresa, así que facilitarles a estas pequeñas empresas hacer negocios con la alcaldía es sin duda, una de las cosas que quiero lograr.
R.L: Este mes nuestra publicación se centra en Mujeres poderosas en St. Louis. ¿Qué hace a una mujer poderosa de acuerdo con Lyda Krewson?
L.K: Hay mujeres poderosas que están en cargos como la alcaldía, pero también hay mujeres poderosas que simplemente asumen un papel de liderazgo en sus comunidades y en sus familias y hacen que haya tranquilidad para las personas que están a su alrededor. Usted no tiene que ser alcalde para ser una mujer poderosa en St. Louis, creo que lo que tiene que ser, es alguien que está muy interesada y preocupada por los demás, y vive su cotidianidad tratando de mejorar la vida para otras personas.