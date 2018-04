Macron highlights U.S. importance to international agreements on climate and nuclear weapons in speech to Congress

Emmanuel Macron, the French president currently in a state visit to the United States, addressed Congress Wednesday, highlighting international commitments and agreements that the U.S. should not walk away from, namely the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Macron, who is seen as Trump’s most trusted European ally and the one he relies on the most, opened his speech by thanking and praising his American counterpart, but noted that it was the U.S. who started multilateralism across nations and now it cannot walk away from it.

“The 21st century has brought a series of new threats and new challenges that our ancestors might have never imagined,” the French president said. “We can build the 21st century world order based on a new breed multilateralism, based on a more effective, accountable, and results-oriented multilateralism.”

Macron mentioned specifically the Iran Nuclear deal and said that neither France nor the U.S. should “abandon it if we don’t have something more substantial instead.” He doubled down on his administration’s commitment to never let Iran develop a nuclear program, by saying, “Our objective is clear. Iran shall never possess any nuclear weapons. Not now, not in five years, not in 10 years, never.”

The French president has been trying to persuade Donald Trump to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and to not abandon the Iran Nuclear deal, but it has been an uphill battle. He stressed the importance of acknowledging climate change, when he said, “Let us face it: There is no planet B.”

Macron stressed the importance of switching to sustainable energy: “We must find a smoother transition to a lower carbon economy. Because what is the meaning of our life, if we work and live destroying the planet while sacrificing the future of our children?”

He also expressed certainty in the U.S. leadership in the world. “I am sure one day, the US will come back and join the Paris agreement.”

Macron drew parallels between the United States’ and France’s shared history, in what coincided with the 58th anniversary of then-French President Charles de Gaulle’s address to a joint session of Congress.

“We have shared the history of civil rights,” Macron said. “Thousands of examples come to mind. One would think of the exchanges between our cultures across the centuries.”

Macron’s speech to Congress came after he spent two days with Trump tackling a slew of pressing policy issues, from the Iran nuclear deal to the Syrian civil war, climate, counterterrorism and Russian aggression.

Macron is reported to have held talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel in anticipation of his U.S. visit. Merkel is set to visit Washington on Friday. Both Macron and Merkel, and their countries, are seen as the leaders of the European Union after Brexit.