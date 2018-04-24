Macron reiterates friendship with Trump but highlights key policy differences

French president Emmanuel Macron is currently on a state visit to the United States. It is the first of his presidency to our country and the second time he has met one on one with president Donald Trump, after the American mandatary was in Paris for Bastille Day last year.
On Tuesday, the first day of his three-day visit, Macron touted the solid friendship he has with president Trump at a formal state arrival ceremony, but he also hinted at the key differences between the Republican’s administration and his own: the Iran nuclear deal, the environment and trade.
“It is together that we shall build a new form of prosperity for all people, which means innovation, free and fair trade, and the protection of our middle classes,” Macron said. “It is together that we will be able to act effectively for our planet.”
For Macron, who has proved to be Trump’s most trusted European ally, maintaining a good relationship with the United States, despite their administration’s differences, has been of the utmost importance for both the preservation of France’s leadership in the world and the consolidation of the European Union after Brexit and Russian political meddling in European elections.
Last week, he told French media that he had convinced president Trump of moving forward with the air strikes in Syria, despite Putin’s warnings, though he later withdrew the claim.
Trump also underlined the friendship that exists, and has existed between the two countries through the course of their history. “The wonderful friendship we have developed over the past year is a testimony to the historic friendship between our two nations,” Trump said.
However, while Macron’s priorities include climate change and upholding the Iranian nuclear deal, the Trump administration has called the Iran deal “the worst deal ever negotiated” and its EPA head Scott Pruitt is right now the most controversial figure in his cabinet.
Pruitt has been accused of using official resources for personal gain and lifting sanctions and regulations for the coal and oil industries, while removing climate change from the agency’s agenda.
Trade also features prominently on Macron’s agenda. The French president has criticized Trump’s protectionist moves and wants to exempt European nations from American tariffs. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the French president declared: “You cannot make a trade war with your ally.”
Macron reitera su amistad con Trump, pero destaca principales diferencias de política
El presidente francés Emmanuel Macron se encuentra actualmente en una visita de estado a los Estados Unidos. Es la primera de su presidencia en nuestro país y la segunda vez que se ha reunido uno a uno con el presidente Donald Trump, después de que el mandatario estadounidense estuviera en París para el Día de la Bastilla el año pasado.
El martes, el primer día de su visita de tres días, Macron promocionó la sólida amistad que tiene con el presidente Trump en una ceremonia formal de estado, pero también recalcó las diferencias clave entre la administración del republicano y la propia: el acuerdo nuclear con Irán, el medio ambiente y el comercio.
“Es en conjunto que construiremos una nueva forma de prosperidad para todas las personas, lo que significa innovación, comercio libre y justo, y la protección de nuestras clases medias”, dijo Macron. “Es juntos que podremos actuar con eficacia para nuestro planeta”.
Para Macron, quien ha demostrado ser el aliado europeo más confiable de Trump, mantener una buena relación con Estados Unidos, a pesar de las diferencias entre sus administraciones, ha sido de suma importancia tanto para la preservación del liderazgo de Francia en el mundo como para la consolidación de la Unión Europea después del Brexit y la intromisión política rusa en las elecciones europeas.
La semana pasada, dijo a la prensa francesa que había convencido al presidente Trump de seguir adelante con los ataques aéreos en Siria, a pesar de las advertencias de Putin, aunque luego se retractó.
Trump también subrayó la amistad que existe, y ha existido entre los dos países a lo largo de su historia. “La maravillosa amistad que hemos desarrollado durante el año pasado es un testimonio de la amistad histórica entre nuestras dos naciones”, dijo Trump.
Sin embargo, si bien las prioridades de Macron incluyen el cambio climático y el acuerdo nuclear iraní, el gobierno de Trump calificó el acuerdo con Irán como “el peor acuerdo jamás negociado” y su jefe de la EPA, Scott Pruitt, es ahora la figura más controvertida de su gabinete.
Pruitt ha sido acusado de utilizar recursos oficiales para obtener beneficios personales y levantar sanciones y regulaciones para las industrias del carbón y el petróleo, al tiempo que elimina el cambio climático de la agenda de la agencia.
El comercio también ocupa un lugar destacado en la agenda de Macron. El presidente francés ha criticado las medidas proteccionistas de Trump y quiere eximir a las naciones europeas de los aranceles estadounidenses. En una entrevista con Fox News Sunday, el presidente francés declaró: “No se puede hacer una guerra comercial con tu aliado”.