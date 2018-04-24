Macron reiterates friendship with Trump but highlights key policy differences

French president Emmanuel Macron is currently on a state visit to the United States. It is the first of his presidency to our country and the second time he has met one on one with president Donald Trump, after the American mandatary was in Paris for Bastille Day last year.

On Tuesday, the first day of his three-day visit, Macron touted the solid friendship he has with president Trump at a formal state arrival ceremony, but he also hinted at the key differences between the Republican’s administration and his own: the Iran nuclear deal, the environment and trade.

“It is together that we shall build a new form of prosperity for all people, which means innovation, free and fair trade, and the protection of our middle classes,” Macron said. “It is together that we will be able to act effectively for our planet.”

For Macron, who has proved to be Trump’s most trusted European ally, maintaining a good relationship with the United States, despite their administration’s differences, has been of the utmost importance for both the preservation of France’s leadership in the world and the consolidation of the European Union after Brexit and Russian political meddling in European elections.

Last week, he told French media that he had convinced president Trump of moving forward with the air strikes in Syria, despite Putin’s warnings, though he later withdrew the claim.

Trump also underlined the friendship that exists, and has existed between the two countries through the course of their history. “The wonderful friendship we have developed over the past year is a testimony to the historic friendship between our two nations,” Trump said.

However, while Macron’s priorities include climate change and upholding the Iranian nuclear deal, the Trump administration has called the Iran deal “the worst deal ever negotiated” and its EPA head Scott Pruitt is right now the most controversial figure in his cabinet.

Pruitt has been accused of using official resources for personal gain and lifting sanctions and regulations for the coal and oil industries, while removing climate change from the agency’s agenda.

Trade also features prominently on Macron’s agenda. The French president has criticized Trump’s protectionist moves and wants to exempt European nations from American tariffs. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the French president declared: “You cannot make a trade war with your ally.”