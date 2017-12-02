Major Case Squad Activated After Man’s Body Found in Cahokia

Cahokia, IL – The Major Case Squad is activated in Cahokia after the body of a man is found by a driver Friday morning. Authorities said that the young man who was murdered in this case suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they know the identity of the victim but they have not yet released his name. They tell us he is a 20 year old African American male from Cahokia.
The body was found on Doris right under I-255. Investigators say a passerby spotted the victim about 7 a.m. this morning as she drove by on Doris. She turned around, discovered the man was dead and called police. Authorities had Doris blocked off for some time as they removed the body and conducted their investigation.
At this point, authorities are still trying to piece together what exactly happened. Several Major Case Squad investigators will try to find those answers.
If you have any information, you can call the Major Case Squad directly at the Cahokia Police department at 618-332-4248.
Escuadrón de delitos mayores investiga muerte de un hombre encontrado en Cahokia
Cahokia, IL – El Escuadrón de Delitos Mayores se activó en Cahokia después de que el cuerpo de un hombre fuera encontrado por una conductora el viernes por la mañana. Las autoridades dijeron que el joven que fue asesinado en este caso sufrió múltiples heridas de bala. La policía dice que conoce la identidad de la víctima pero aún no han divulgado su nombre. Nos dicen que es un hombre afroamericano de 20 años de Cahokia.
El cuerpo fue encontrado en Doris justo debajo de la I-255. Los investigadores dicen que una mujer vio a la víctima alrededor de las 7 a.m. esta mañana mientras conducía hacia Doris. Se dio la vuelta, descubrió que el hombre estaba muerto y llamó a la policía. Las autoridades cerraron Doris durante un tiempo mientras retiraban el cuerpo y llevaban a cabo su investigación.
En este punto, las autoridades aún están tratando de reconstruir lo que sucedió exactamente. Varios investigadores principales del Escuadrón intentarán encontrar esas respuestas.
Si tiene información, puede llamar al Escuadrón de Delitos Mayores directamente al departamento de policía de Cahokia al 618-332-4248.