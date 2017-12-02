Major Case Squad Activated After Man’s Body Found in Cahokia

Cahokia, IL – The Major Case Squad is activated in Cahokia after the body of a man is found by a driver Friday morning. Authorities said that the young man who was murdered in this case suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they know the identity of the victim but they have not yet released his name. They tell us he is a 20 year old African American male from Cahokia.

The body was found on Doris right under I-255. Investigators say a passerby spotted the victim about 7 a.m. this morning as she drove by on Doris. She turned around, discovered the man was dead and called police. Authorities had Doris blocked off for some time as they removed the body and conducted their investigation.

At this point, authorities are still trying to piece together what exactly happened. Several Major Case Squad investigators will try to find those answers.

If you have any information, you can call the Major Case Squad directly at the Cahokia Police department at 618-332-4248.