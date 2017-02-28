Man accused of killing brother in dispute over chores

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 28. A man is accused of killing his brother in St. Louis. The incident happened sunday when 48-year-old Antwain Hyche-El murdered his 51-year-old brother, Larry Barnes.

Hyche-El arrived at the home the men shared and they began arguing in the kitchen, then yche-El went to a bedroom, returned and shot Barnes several times.

Hyche-El was arrested at the scene and is jailed without bond.