Man accused of killing brother in dispute over chores
ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 28. A man is accused of killing his brother in St. Louis. The incident happened sunday when 48-year-old Antwain Hyche-El murdered his 51-year-old brother, Larry Barnes.
Hyche-El arrived at the home the men shared and they began arguing in the kitchen, then yche-El went to a bedroom, returned and shot Barnes several times.
Hyche-El was arrested at the scene and is jailed without bond.
Hombre acusado de matar a su hermano en disputa por tareas de la casa
ST. LOUIS. 28 DE FEBRERO. Un hombre está acusado de matar a su hermano en St. Louis. El incidente ocurrió el domingo cuando Antwain Hyche-El, de 48 años, asesinó a su hermano de 51 años, Larry Barnes.
Hyche-El llegó a la casa que los hombres compartían y empezaron a discutir en la cocina, luego Hyche-El fue a un dormitorio, volvió y disparó a Barnes varias veces.
Hyche-El fue detenido en la escena y encarcelado sin fianza.