Man arrested in Jewish cemetery vandalism case

A man was arrested on Wednesday regarding a Jewish cemetery vandalism case that occurred on February 22, 2017.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorneys’s Office charged 34-year-old Alzado Harris with felony institutional vandalism. His bail was set at $20,000.

The incident went without arrests for more than a year, but investigators ultimately found DNA evidence that led them to Harris, who has a criminal record.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that back in February 2017, a friend dropped Harris off near Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery after an argument. An angry and drugged Harris then proceeded to knock over around 130 gravestones, inflicting a damage estimated to be over $30,000.

Police said then there was not enough evidence to consider the felony a hate crime, but the incident really resonated with people locally. Approximately 2,500 volunteers contributed time and money to restore the cemetery, among whom were Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Vice President Mike Pence. More than $200,000 was raised toward security upgrades.

The Anti-Defamation League issued the following statement late Wednesday afternoon:

“ADL was waiting to learn whether or not the case would be prosecuted as a hate crime, which requires evidence of motivation that Harris chose the cemetery intentionally because it was a Jewish one and he wanted to target Jews. It appears that such motivation is not present. Harris was apparently angry at a friend and alcohol and drug use fueled his remarkable rampage at the cemetery the night in question. While it won’t be prosecuted as a hate crime, there is no question that at the time it certainly felt hateful to the Jewish community, both in St. Louis and far beyond. While we waited on the investigation, some seriously impressive community building and interfaith expressions of support came from all over the world, including crowdfunding by the Muslim community and engagement with interfaith friends in St. Louis and globally; they understood the emotional impact, especially for the families who experienced damage to the headstones of their loved ones.”