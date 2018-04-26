Man arrested in Jewish cemetery vandalism case

A man was arrested on Wednesday regarding a Jewish cemetery vandalism case that occurred on February 22, 2017.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorneys’s Office charged 34-year-old Alzado Harris with felony institutional vandalism. His bail was set at $20,000.
The incident went without arrests for more than a year, but investigators ultimately found DNA evidence that led them to Harris, who has a criminal record.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that back in February 2017, a friend dropped Harris off near Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery after an argument. An angry and drugged Harris then proceeded to knock over around 130 gravestones, inflicting a damage estimated to be over $30,000.
Police said then there was not enough evidence to consider the felony a hate crime, but the incident really resonated with people locally. Approximately 2,500 volunteers contributed time and money to restore the cemetery, among whom were Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Vice President Mike Pence. More than $200,000 was raised toward security upgrades.
The Anti-Defamation League issued the following statement late Wednesday afternoon:
“ADL was waiting to learn whether or not the case would be prosecuted as a hate crime, which requires evidence of motivation that Harris chose the cemetery intentionally because it was a Jewish one and he wanted to target Jews. It appears that such motivation is not present. Harris was apparently angry at a friend and alcohol and drug use fueled his remarkable rampage at the cemetery the night in question. While it won’t be prosecuted as a hate crime, there is no question that at the time it certainly felt hateful to the Jewish community, both in St. Louis and far beyond. While we waited on the investigation, some seriously impressive community building and interfaith expressions of support came from all over the world, including crowdfunding by the Muslim community and engagement with interfaith friends in St. Louis and globally; they understood the emotional impact, especially for the families who experienced damage to the headstones of their loved ones.”
Hombre arrestado en caso de vandalismo en cementerio judío
Un hombre fue arrestado el miércoles en relación con un caso de vandalismo en un cementerio judío, el cual ocurrió el 22 de febrero de 2017.
La Fiscalía del Condado de St. Louis acusó a Alzado Harris, de 34 años, de vandalismo institucional. Su fianza se fijó en $20,000.
El incidente transcurrió sin arrestos durante más de un año, pero los investigadores finalmente encontraron evidencia de ADN que los condujo a Harris, quien tiene antecedentes penales.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que en febrero de 2017, un amigo dejó a Harris cerca del cementerio Chesed Shel Emeth después de una discusión. Harris, enojado y drogado, procedió a derribar alrededor de 130 lápidas, infligiendo un daño estimado en más de $30,000.
La policía dijo entonces que no había pruebas suficientes para considerar el delito un crimen de odio, pero el incidente realmente resonó con la gente a nivel local. Aproximadamente 2.500 voluntarios aportaron tiempo y dinero para restaurar el cementerio, entre los que se encontraban el gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, y el vicepresidente, Mike Pence. Se recaudaron más de $200,000 para mejoras de seguridad.
La Liga Anti-Difamación emitió la siguiente declaración a última hora de la tarde del miércoles:
“La ADL estaba esperando saber si el caso sería o no perseguido como un crimen de odio, lo que requiere evidencia de la motivación de que Harris eligió el cementerio intencionalmente por ser para judíos. Parece que tal motivación no está presente. Harris aparentemente estaba enojado con un amigo y el uso de alcohol y drogas alimentó su notable ataque al cementerio la noche en cuestión. Si bien no será procesado como un delito de odio, no hay duda de que en ese momento ciertamente se sintió como tal para la comunidad judía, tanto en St. Louis como en otras partes. Mientras esperábamos el resultado de la investigación, surgieron muchas expresiones comunitarias y de apoyo interreligioso de gran importancia provenientes de todo el mundo, incluido el crowdfunding de la comunidad musulmana y el compromiso con amigos interreligiosos en St. Louis y en todo el mundo; entendieron el impacto emocional, especialmente para las familias que sufrieron daños en las lápidas de sus seres queridos”.