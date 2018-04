Man charged in connection with death of toddler in Jennings

The case of Cayden Carson, the 2-year-old from Jennings that was found at the 5600 block of Helen Avenue, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, has now seen a new development: a man has been charged with murder after admitting to hitting, kicking, and squeezing the 2-year-old boy who died on Sunday, police said.

Twenty-four-year-old Corey Miller was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in the death of Cayden Carson. As it was reported yesterday, officers responded to a call regarding a sick person and found the boy unresponsive. The death was initially classified as suspicious, then it was announced by police early Wednesday that it had been reclassified as a homicide, and now they have pressed charges against Corey Miller.

Miller is being held on a $250,000 bond. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation.