Man Charged With Raping 8-Year-Old Girl and Forcing Her to Take Meth

Washington, Mo. – A Union, Missouri man has been charged with raping an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.
Brett Pendleton, 48, was arrested and charged with one count of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 12 years old. He is also charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk.
Washington, Missouri police said on Jan. 1, Pendleton rented a room at the American Inn on East Fifth Street with an 8-year-old female.
Police said the girl’s mom visited with Pendleton and the girl in the evening. The girl asked her mother to speak privately with her in the bathroom. While in the bathroom, the girl showed her mom her body, saying she was afraid she was hurt by Pendleton.
The girl told police that Pendleton made her engage in several different types of sexual acts. She also said Pendleton forced her to eat methamphetamine, smoke marijuana and smoke cigarettes.
The girl’s mom then took her daughter to Mercy Hospital and filed a police report.
Police said when officers went to the motel, Pendleton was driving away in his vehicle. Police arrested Pendleton during a traffic stop.
Police obtained search warrants for Pendleton’s vehicle and the motel room. Evidence was discovered and collected from the room that matched the 8-year-old’s claims.
Police said Pendleton admitted to committing sexual acts and having sexual contact with the girl. He also admitted to rolling meth in toilet paper and feeding it to the girl.
Pendleton’s cash-only bond is set at $250,000.
Hombre acusado de violar a una niña de 8 años y obligarla a tomar metanfetamina
Washington, Mo. – Un hombre de Union, Missouri, ha sido acusado de violar a una niña de 8 años y obligarla a tomar drogas en la habitación de un motel.
Brett Pendleton, de 48 años, fue arrestado y acusado de Estuptro y Sodomía de un Menor o Intento de Estupro y Sodomía de un Menor por Agresió Sexual Pervertida con una persona menor de 12 años. También está acusado por Poner en peligro el bienestar de un menor creando un riesgo sustancial.
La policía de Washington, Missouri, dijo el 1 de enero que Pendleton había alquilado una habitación en el American Inn en East Fifth Street con una mujer de 8 años.
La policía dijo que la madre de la niña visitó a Pendleton y a la niña en la noche. La niña le pidió a su madre que hablara en privado con ella en el baño. Mientras estaba en el baño, la niña le mostró su cuerpo a su madre, diciendo que temía que Pendleton la lastimara.
La niña le dijo a la policía que Pendleton la obligó a participar en diferentes tipos de actos sexuales. También dijo que Pendleton la obligó a comer metanfetamina, fumar marihuana y fumar cigarrillos.
La madre de la niña llevó a su hija al Hospital Mercy y presentó un una demanda policial.
La policía dijo que cuando los agentes fueron al motel, Pendleton se estaba yendo en su vehículo. La policía arrestó a Pendleton en un semáforo.
La policía obtuvo órdenes de registro para el vehículo de Pendleton y la habitación del motel. La evidencia fue descubierta y recopilada de la habitación que coincidía con las afirmaciones de la niña de 8 años.
La policía dijo que Pendleton admitió haber cometido actos sexuales y haber tenido contacto sexual con la niña. También admitió haber enrollado metanfetamina en papel higiénico y habérselo dado a comer a la niña.
La fianza en efectivo de Pendleton se fijó en $250,000.