Man Charged With Raping 8-Year-Old Girl and Forcing Her to Take Meth

Washington, Mo. – A Union, Missouri man has been charged with raping an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.

Brett Pendleton, 48, was arrested and charged with one count of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 12 years old. He is also charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk.

Washington, Missouri police said on Jan. 1, Pendleton rented a room at the American Inn on East Fifth Street with an 8-year-old female.

Police said the girl’s mom visited with Pendleton and the girl in the evening. The girl asked her mother to speak privately with her in the bathroom. While in the bathroom, the girl showed her mom her body, saying she was afraid she was hurt by Pendleton.

The girl told police that Pendleton made her engage in several different types of sexual acts. She also said Pendleton forced her to eat methamphetamine, smoke marijuana and smoke cigarettes.

The girl’s mom then took her daughter to Mercy Hospital and filed a police report.

Police said when officers went to the motel, Pendleton was driving away in his vehicle. Police arrested Pendleton during a traffic stop.

Police obtained search warrants for Pendleton’s vehicle and the motel room. Evidence was discovered and collected from the room that matched the 8-year-old’s claims.

Police said Pendleton admitted to committing sexual acts and having sexual contact with the girl. He also admitted to rolling meth in toilet paper and feeding it to the girl.

Pendleton’s cash-only bond is set at $250,000.