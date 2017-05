Man crashes following shooting between 2 vehicles

St. Louis, MO. May 9 – Following a shooting between two vehicles one man was critically injured around midnight in south St. Louis.

The shooting took place in the 4300 block of California Avenue in Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said a yellow car with several bullet holes that had crashed into a tree was found. A man was inside the car with gunshot wound to the head. He was not conscious or breathing.

The male victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.