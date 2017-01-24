Man dies after officers forced to use stun guns
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A St. Louis County man who hit himself in the head with frying pans has died after police had to use stun guns to subdue him.
Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 57-year-old Tereance Klein. The death remains under investigation.
A relative called police Monday night to report that Klein, possibly under the influence of drugs, was destroying the home and harming himself. The relative barricaded Klein in the basement. Police say that’s when he began striking his own head with frying pans.
Officers tried to handcuff Klein but police say he was so combative that officers had to use their stun guns. Officers and ambulance crews saw that he was not breathing and tried unsuccessfully to revive him. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hombre muere después de que oficiales de policía usaran pistolas paralizantes sobre él
CLAYTON, MO. Un hombre del condado de St. Louis que se estaba golpeando en la cabeza con sartenes ha muerto después de que la policía tuvo que usar armas de aturdimiento para someterlo.
La policía identificó el martes a la víctima como Tereance Klein, de 57 años de edad. La muerte sigue bajo investigación.
Un pariente llamó a la policía el lunes por la noche para informar que Klein, posiblemente bajo la influencia de las drogas, estaba destruyendo el hogar y haciéndose daño a sí mismo. El pariente encerró a Klein en el sótano. La policía dice que fue ahí cuando empezó a golpear su cabeza con sartenes.
Los oficiales trataron de esposar a Klein, pero la policía dijo que era tan combativo que los oficiales tuvieron que usar sus pistolas paralizantes. Los oficiales y las tripulaciones de ambulancias vieron que él no respiraba y trataron sin éxito de revivirlo. Klein fue declarado muerto en la escena.