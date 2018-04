Man dies in crash in south St. Louis

A man died Wednesday afternoon when he collided with an SUV near a gas station in south St. Louis county, police said.

Around 4 pm, police responded to a Phillips 66/Texaco station at 3307 Lemay Ferry Road after they received a call reporting an accident. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling south while the SUV was turning north on Lemay Ferry Road after exiting a business. That’s when both vehicles collided.

The SUV continued moving and went on to crash against several gas pumps at the nearby gas station, causing them to catch fire.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was reported to have moderate injuries. Neither vehicle had any other passengers and no passers-by were injured.

The motorcyclist has yet to be identified by a family member.