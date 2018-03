Man dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” saves the day

Christopher Haynes went into the packed The Gallows Bar in Boston, last Tuesday night, during a snowstorm. A couple of minutes later, he saw a man he knew go in wearing an Elsa costume, from the Disney movie “Frozen”. “My neighborhood is a little colorful, so I didn’t think much of it”, he said. “Two minutes later, I saw Elsa outside.”

Jason Triplett, 37 and a lawyer, had bought the costume last year and wore it to the bar as a gag. He saw a Boston police wagon stuck in the snow and ran outside to set it free. Bar patrons looked on in disbelief and started cheering. “Come on, Elsa!” and “Let him go!” were among the things they started screaming. Elsa pushed the wagon backward and forward and even bent down to clear the snow around the tires, finally setting the wagon free. The crowd cheered one final time, and Elsa took a curtsy.

Haynes admitted, “I feel a little guilty we didn’t help push, but Elsa had it taken care of, clearly.”