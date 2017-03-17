Man found dead in house fire had been shot; woman drowned and a baby was rescued from lake
GLEN CARBON, Ill. March 17. A body was found in a Highland lake hours after man was found dead in a house fire on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, Ill., around 5:30 Thursday morning, and police say the two incidents are connected.
Shortly after the fire broke out,a car crashed into the lake.When crews arrived on that scene, they found a 3-month-old boy floating in the partially-submerged car. Paramedic Todd Zobrist pulled the baby from the car and administered CPR, the baby was taken to a hospital in St. Louis where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to make a complete recovery.
Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well said six children who lived in the home at the time of the fire were accounted for. He also said there was a seventh child that was not accounted for, that child is the baby boy who was rescued from the car. The other six children are in the custody of DCS. Officials said two of the children ran to a nearby Walmart to call 911 for help when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire has not been made available. Investigation is ongoing.
El hombre encontrado muerto en el incendio de la en Illinois fue asesinado; una mujer apareció ahogada y un bebé fue rescatado de un lago
GLEN CARBON, Illinois, 17 de marzo. Un cuerpo fue encontrado en un lago en Highland horas después de que un hombre fue encontrado muerto en un incendio en una casa de Dogwood Lane en Glen Carbon, Illinois, alrededor de las 5:30 de la mañana del jueves, y la policía dice que los dos incidentes están conectados.
Poco después del incendio, un coche se estrelló contra el lago. Cuando las tripulaciones llegaron a esa escena, encontraron a un niño de 3 meses flotando en el automóvil parcialmente sumergido. El paramédico Todd Zobrist sacó al bebé del auto y le administró primeros auxilios, el bebé fue llevado a un hospital de St. Louis, donde se encuentra en condición estable y se espera que se recupere completamente.
El jefe de bomberos de Glen Carbon, Ralph Well, dijo que seis niños que vivían en la casa en el momento del incendio fueron contabilizados. También dijo que había un séptimo niño que no se encontraba, ese niño es el bebé que fue rescatado del auto. Los otros seis niños están bajo la custodia de DCS. Funcionarios dijeron que dos de los niños corrieron a un Walmart cercano para llamar al 911 para pedir ayuda cuando estalló el incendio.
La causa del incendio no se ha puesto a disposición. La investigación está en curso.