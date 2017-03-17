Man found dead in house fire had been shot; woman drowned and a baby was rescued from lake

GLEN CARBON, Ill. March 17. A body was found in a Highland lake hours after man was found dead in a house fire on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, Ill., around 5:30 Thursday morning, and police say the two incidents are connected.

Shortly after the fire broke out,a car crashed into the lake.When crews arrived on that scene, they found a 3-month-old boy floating in the partially-submerged car. Paramedic Todd Zobrist pulled the baby from the car and administered CPR, the baby was taken to a hospital in St. Louis where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well said six children who lived in the home at the time of the fire were accounted for. He also said there was a seventh child that was not accounted for, that child is the baby boy who was rescued from the car. The other six children are in the custody of DCS. Officials said two of the children ran to a nearby Walmart to call 911 for help when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire has not been made available. Investigation is ongoing.