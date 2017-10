Man Found Shot to Death on Side of Road in Berkeley

Berkeley, MO. October 25 – A man was found shot to death on the side of a St. Louis County road Wednesday morning.

Officers with the City of Berkeley were called to the 8200 block of Courtney Avenue around 8 a.m. after the man, described as being in his 50s, was found lying on the side of the road. Police said the man was shot and appeared to suffer from severe physical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For several hours, police blocked off the area while investigators worked on the crime scene. A K-9 unit was also brought in.

There is no word from police as to whether the victim had been killed at the site his body was found or was killed elsewhere and left in that area. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Berkeley Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes against Persons Unit to lead the investigation. The incident is being classified as a homicide.