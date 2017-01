Man hanged from tree in north St. Louis County is ruled suicide

St. Louis County officials confirmed Saturday morning that a man believed to be homeless, who was found hanging near north St. Louis County road appears to be a suicide.

The incident happened saturday, St. Louis County police responded shortly after 8 a.m., and ruled the death a suicide about three hours later.

Early Sunday morning, police identified the man as 53-year-old Joseph Gordon of Kansas City, Mo.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the incident.