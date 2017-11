Man Identified In New York Attack Was Arrested In St. Charles County

St. Charles County, MO. – The man identified by law enforcement sources as the person responsible for the attacks in New York City was arrested in St Charles County in 2016.

Law enforcement sources identified Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov as the truck driver who killed eight people and injured at least 12 others. He has addresses in Tampa, Florida and New Jersey and came to the US in 2010 from Uzbekistan.

But he passed through Missouri at least two times in the last two years.

On December 16, 2015, he was fined by Missouri Highway Patrol in Platte County, Missouri for Failure to Maintain Required Brake System. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was stopped at a scale house on Interstate 29 because of a right side brake with multiple cracks.

In April 2016, a warrant was issued for failure to pay the traffic citation.

According to a spokesperson at the St. Charles County Police Department, on October 21, 2016 he was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol on the outstanding warrant. The St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department served the warrant and he posted $200 bond.

Saipov never showed up to his November 2016 court appearance. A guilty plea was entered and they used the cash bond to pay off the traffic fine of $129.50 and the court costs of $70.50.

Police and Highway Patrol officers have no idea why he was traveling through Missouri.