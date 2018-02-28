Man Killed 2-Year-Old Son Because Toddler Was Keeping Him Awake

A Little Village man slashed his 2-year-old son’s neck, nearly decapitating him, because the toddler was making too much noise while the father tried to sleep, according to Chicago police.
Rolando Ortiz, 37, called his sister-in-law and confessed to killing Mateo Garcia Aguayo, then took off in the family SUV Wednesday afternoon. Police found the boy’s body in a trash bag in the family’s second-floor kitchen in the 2700 block of South Avers Avenue.
Illinois state police caught up with Ortiz near Kankakee a few hours later and he was charged with first-degree murder, police said.
“Mateo wasn’t old enough to make a bad decision. Mateo wasn’t old enough to take the wrong path in life,” Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Thursday evening. “He was just an innocent kid whose trust and safety was betrayed by one man he should never have to question: his father.”
Area Central Detective Cmdr. Brendan Deenihan said Ortiz became “very frustrated that he could not sleep’’ while he was at home with the boy. “The 2-year-old baby was running around and was keeping him awake. (Ortiz) grabs the 2-year-old in the kitchen and holds him down, (Ortiz) then retrieves a knife, cuts the baby in the throat, causing his death.
“(Ortiz) realizes he just killed his own son, so he makes a pretty weak attempt to cut his own wrists, eventually results in a couple stitches,” Deenihan said. “After realizing he killed his baby, he found a garbage bag full of clothes, he dumped out the clothes, and placed the baby in the bag.”
Ortiz called his wife but could not reach her. The couple works different shifts at the same company, Deenihan said. He then called his wife’s sister and confessed, and she called relatives who lived on the first floor of the home. They went upstairs and found Mateo dead and Ortiz bleeding.
“We believe we do have the murder weapon, we believe it was a kitchen knife, but it’s not 100 percent corroborated at this time,” Deenihan said.
Ortiz fled the scene. The first officers on scene were able to get a description of the SUV and worked with a joint Chicago Police Department-FBI violent crimes task force to find Ortiz. State police stopped him near Kankakee, and an officer there helped with the arrest.
There are other children in the family who will stay with their mother, though none were home at the time, Deenihan said. It didn’t appear Ortiz was drunk or under the influence of drugs.
An autopsy found that the boy died from “incised wounds” to the neck.
Deenihan said the gruesome crime was traumatizing to both the boy’s family and the responding officers.
“It’s obviously pretty difficult to look in a garbage bag and see what they saw,” Deenihan said. “The officers gotta respond to this scene, they don’t know what they’re walking into, including the ambulance guys. The poor family from downstairs had to walk up and find him. … These guys aren’t robots, they’re police officers, and they have families.”
Hombre mató a su hijo de 2 años porque no lo dejaba dormir
Un hombre de Little Village le cortó el cuello a su hijo de dos años, casi decapitándolo, porque el niño hacía demasiado ruido mientras el padre trataba de dormir, según lo reporta la policía de Chicago.
Rolando Ortiz, de 37 años, llamó a su cuñada y confesó haber matado a Mateo García Aguayo, y luego se fue en la SUV familiar el miércoles por la tarde. La policía encontró el cuerpo del niño en una bolsa de basura en la cocina del segundo piso de la familia en la cuadra 2700 de South Avers Avenue.
La policía del estado de Illinois encontró a Ortiz cerca de Kankakee unas horas después y fue acusado de asesinato en primer grado, dijo la policía.
“Mateo no tenía la edad suficiente para tomar una mala decisión. Mateo no tenía la edad suficiente para tomar el camino equivocado en la vida”, así lo dijo el superintendente de la policía de Chicago, Eddie Johnson, en una conferencia de prensa el jueves por la noche. “Solo era un niño inocente cuya confianza y seguridad fue traicionada por un hombre al que nunca debería tener que cuestionar: su padre”.
El Comandante Detective del Área Central, Brendan Deenihan dijo que Ortiz se sintió “muy frustrado porque no podía dormir mientras estaba en casa con el niño. El bebé de 2 años corría y lo mantenía despierto. (Ortiz) tomó al niño de 2 años y se dirigió a la cocina donde (Ortiz) tomó un cuchillo y le cortó al bebé en la garganta, causándole la muerte.
(Ortiz) se da cuenta de que acaba de matar a su propio hijo, por lo que hace un intento bastante débil de cortarse las muñecas, lo que finalmente resulta en un par de puntadas”, dijo Deenihan. “Después de darse cuenta de que había matado a su bebé, encontró una bolsa de basura llena de ropa, sacó la ropa y metió al bebé en la bolsa “.
Ortiz llamó a su esposa, pero no pudo localizarla. La pareja trabaja en turnos diferentes en la misma compañía, dijo Deenihan. Luego llamó a la hermana de su esposa y confesó, y ella llamó a parientes que vivían en el primer piso de la casa, quienes subieron al piso de arriba y encontraron a Mateo muerto y a Ortiz sangrando.
“Creemos que tenemos el arma homicida, creemos que fue un cuchillo de cocina, pero no está 100% corroborado en este momento”, dijo Deenihan.
Ortiz huyó de la escena. Los primeros oficiales en escena pudieron obtener una descripción de la SUV y trabajaron con un equipo del Departamento de Policía de Chicago-FBI para encontrar a Ortiz. La policía estatal lo detuvo cerca de Kankakee, y un oficial allí ayudó con el arresto.
Hay otros niños en la familia que se quedarán con su madre, aunque ninguno estaba en casa en ese momento, dijo Deenihan. No parecía que Ortiz estuviera borracho o bajo la influencia de las drogas.
Una autopsia descubrió que el niño murió a causa de “heridas incisas” en el cuello.
Deenihan dijo que el horrible crimen era traumatizante tanto para la familia del chico como para los oficiales que acudieron a la escena.
“Obviamente, es bastante difícil buscar en una bolsa de basura y ver lo que vieron”, dijo Deenihan. “Los oficiales tienen que acudir a la escena y no saben con lo que se encontraran, al igual que los paramédicos. La pobre familia que vive abajo tuvo que subir y encontrarlo. … Estos tipos no son robots, son policías y tienen familias”.