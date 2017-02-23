Man killed by St. Louis Police identified

ST. LOUIS. MO. FEBRUARY 23. The man killed by an officer after allegedly shooting at police, has been identified. Police said the man killed was 63-year-old Don Clark.

The incident occurred while officers served a search warrant for drugs at a home. Clark shot at them and an officer returned fire. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police illegal drugs, two guns and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from the scene.