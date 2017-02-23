Man killed by St. Louis Police identified
ST. LOUIS. MO. FEBRUARY 23. The man killed by an officer after allegedly shooting at police, has been identified. Police said the man killed was 63-year-old Don Clark.
The incident occurred while officers served a search warrant for drugs at a home. Clark shot at them and an officer returned fire. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police illegal drugs, two guns and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from the scene.
Un hombre asesinado por la policía de St. Louis fue identificado
ST. LOUIS. MO. 23 de febrero. Se ha identificado al hombre asesinado por un oficial después de que presuntamente disparara contra la policía. La policía dijo que el hombre asesinado era Don Clark, de 63 años de edad.
El incidente ocurrió mientras los oficiales cumplían con una orden de registro de drogas en una casa. Clark disparó contra ellos y un oficial devolvió el fuego. La víctima fue llevada a un hospital donde fue declarado muerto.
Según la policía, drogas ilegales, dos armas y una gran cantidad de municiones fueron recuperadas de la escena.